Jessica Lowndes scores multi-movie deal with GAC Family

Jessica Lowndes and Jesse Metcalfe in 'Harmony From The Heart.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

Jessica Lowndes has a major reason to be proud. On February 15, it was announced that she scored a multi-movie deal with GAC Family. Digital Journal has the scoop.

An acclaimed actress and musician, Lowndes has inked a four-picture deal where she will star in, direct, writer, and executive produce original content for GAC Family.

Most recently, she starred in “Harmony From The Heart,” where she wrote the original screenplay (and the music) and starred as Violet opposite Jesse Metcalfe, who played Dr. Blake Williams.

She is the latest Hallmark Channel alumna to sign a deal with GAC Family, which is run by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks.

Lowndes now joins fellow Hallmark Channel vets Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, and Trevor Donovan, all of whom have signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family.

In “Harmony From The Heart,” Lowndes also performs her original ballad “11:11,” which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.

Lowndes is best known for playing drug-addicted teen Adrianna on the CW’s 90210. This role was originally written as a three-episode arc, and the character became a series regular and a central character on 90210 for five seasons.

