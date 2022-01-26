Jessica Lowndes and Jesse Metcalfe to star in ‘Harmony From The Heart’ on GAC Family

Jesse Metcalfe. Photo Courtesy of Jesse Metcalfe

Actors Jessica Lowndes and Jesse Metcalfe will be starring in the new movie “Harmony From The Heart” on GAC Family. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the preview.

This new original film will premiere on GAC Family on February 12 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Particularly impressive about Jessica Lowndes is that she wrote the film and she serves as an executive producer; moreover, she performs several of the movie’s original songs, which she also wrote and produced.

Lowndes stars as Violet, while Metcalfe portrays Blake Williams. It follows a woman chasing her dream job, and she gets a challenging task from her professor, which helps her realize that she loves helping people and her heart begins to open.

According to Deadline, the synopsis of the film is as follows: Violet (Jessica Lowndes) has a shot at her dream job of becoming a music therapist at a local hospital. There is one obstacle: her department chair Professor Carver threatens to prevent her from graduating unless she successfully rehabilitates a patient to speak again by Valentine’s Day, which is only two weeks away.

This patient is the professor’s beloved brother, Charles. Another hurdle is strong, stubborn skepticism about music therapy held by the man’s doctor, Blake Williams (Jesse Metcalfe), a local heart surgeon and, more importantly, Charles’ grandson.

Violet feels the pressure to create a near miracle, so she uses music as a medium to help Charles improve his quality of life and he begins to progress.

To learn more about GAC Family, visit its official website.