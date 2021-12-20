Jessi Case talks about ‘American Refugee’ and ‘Good Girl Jane’

Jessi Case. Photo Credit: Ben Cope

Actress Jessi Case chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring as Amber in the upcoming film from Blumhouse, “American Refugee,” which will premiere on EPIX on Dec 10, as well as PVOD via Paramount.

How was your experience filming “American Refugee”?

This one was unique because filming an apocalyptic movie during a worldwide pandemic was nothing any of us had done before. I made close friends on this project so that makes it extra special.

What would you like to tell our readers about your next project, “Good Girl Jane”?

“Good Girl Jane” is loosely based on a true story written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, who was great to work with. I wasn’t on the shoot long but from what I saw, it was a production with a talented, close-knit cast and crew.

What is it like to be an actress in the digital age (with streaming being so prevalent)?

Because of streaming, there are more opportunities for artists and more at our fingertips. You can learn so much, as an actor, by watching other actors in film and tv.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Surround yourself with positive people and positive energy, watch a lot of film and tv, be open to new ideas, be bold, and learn more about who you are because the more you know yourself, the deeper you can go with most characters.

What does the word success mean to you?

Doing what you love with an ambition to get better.

What’s your dream role? Anyone in particular you’d love to work with?

I get this question a lot. My answer changes based on what I’ve been watching and loving most recently. Lately, I’ve been into biopics because there’s something special about recreating a snippet of reality. There’s an endless list of creators I want to work with, I’ll spare you the time.

To learn more about Jessi Case, follow her on Instagram.