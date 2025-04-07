Jesse Posey talks about starring in the horror movie ‘Screamboat’

Jesse Posey. Photo Credit: Michael Allen.

Actor Jesse Posey chatted about starring in the new horror film “Screamboat,” which was directed by Steven LaMorte.

Jesse is the younger brother of Tyler Posey, the son of John Posey, and a gifted actor in his own right.

American publisher and writer William Feather once said: “One way to get the most out of life is to look upon it as an adventure.” This quote applies to Jesse Posey.

Synopsis of ‘Screamboat’

The synopsis is: Be our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. Can the unsuspecting passengers survive the creature’s miniature murder & mayhem?

David Howard Thornton (Art The Clown in the Terrifier franchise) stars as Steamboat Willie, whistling up a whole new world of horror and humor!

Aside from Jesse and David Howard Thornton, it stars Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Tyler Posey, Jesse Kove, Jarlath Conroy, Brian ‘Q’ Quinn, Kailey Hyman, and Michael Leavy.

‘Screamboat’ experience

On being a part of “Screamboat,” he exclaimed, “It is going really well. Ever since it was released, several cast-mates and I have showed up at screenings and we’ve done Q & A sessions with the fans, signing autographs, and taking photos. It has been a lot of fun.”

Playing Pete in ‘Screamboat’

On playing Pete, he said, “Pete is a laid-back dude. He knew what he wanted, and he showed up to work for a specific amount of hours, eat a box of pizza, and probably smoke a joint and watch cartoons all night.”

“What is cool about Pete is that he eventually rises to the occasion that he is met with. He has to sacrifice himself for the safety of others, and he does it,” he explained.

“Without knowing it, Pete keeps pushing forward, he keeps everyone safe, and he is leading the charge,” he added.

Working with the director Steven LaMorte

On working with director Steven LaMorte, he said, “It was lots of fun. On the professional side of things, he shows up every day ready to go. He is organized, he has a plan and he is prepared, but once we show up on the set on the day to do our work, he is really open to changes.”

Jesse continued, “Steven is open to anything that might move us along forward and anything that might make more sense. He is married to nothing, and he keeps an open mind.”

“On a personal note, he is also on one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with. He has a cool vision and he is a really smart guy and really talented. The cool thing about him is that he always has something up his sleeve,” Jesse elaborated.

“It was hard not to have fun on set with all the energy that he brought,” he added.

Working with Jesse Kove

On working with actor Jesse Kove, he said, “It was really good. We got along really well from the beginning. He is fun to work with as an actor, and to be around on set. He is a really funny dude.”

“While I didn’t work with him too much, there are some scenes in the movie where we are together, and I really thought those turned out great,” Jesse noted.

“If we were to have a sequel, I would love to work with Jesse [Kove] more because I think we play off each other really well” he added.

‘Steamboat Willie’ enters the public domain

As of January 1, 2024, the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie,” featuring the original version of Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain.

“I think it’s cool that ‘Steamboat Willie’ is in the public domain after 90-plus years,” Jesse said.

“I thought this is really interesting, and now as more things enter the public domain, we can make more horror movies. I’m sure more directors and filmmakers will be flooded with ideas because it’s a cool concept,” he acknowledged.

“Horror is such a cool and fun genre, and you can do so many things with it,” he said. “I’m sure in the next 15 to 20 years, we will see more horror films made out of children’s cartoons,” he said.

“This gives filmmakers a different avenue to do different things out of things that are already established,” he explained.

Jesse on working with his family members on acting projects

Jesse opened up about his desire to work more with his family members (father John and brother Tyler) on acting projects.

“We try to work together in any way we can. In a perfect world, me, my dad and my brother would just work together on everything,” he exclaimed.

Jesse remembers Johnny Wactor

Jesse fondly remembered the late but great slain actor Johnny Wactor, who was murdered in Downtown Los Angeles last May due to an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“Johnny was such a great guy, and a man of character. I worked with him on a project for a week. He was great, and we all miss him,” Jesse said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he responded, “It’s different, man. I did grow up on the sidelines of my brother’s success, and it was able to watch his career unfold the way it did, and that was really cool to see. With his TV show, being on a major network, his episodes were released one week at a time.”

“When I had my own TV show a few years ago, all nine episodes of ‘Selena: The Series’ were released on Netflix at once,” Jesse said.

“I do get worried about streaming because I love the idea of still going to the movie theater,” he said. “I still enjoy the cinema experience; it is really cool.”

“With this new ‘Screamboat’ movie, everyone who has seen it knows that it’s best to see it in the cinema with a bunch of people… this is what theater, cinema, and movies like this are made for… to experience in a public setting with other people to feed off their energies,” he elaborated.

“I really hope that film gets to live on in the movie theaters,” he admitted. “I like theater for that same reason. There is a lot at stake; people get to witness you and give you immediate feedback.”

“The coolest part about all this is being able to be on set with like-minded people or your friends, and there is nothing better than that,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Wait and See.”

“That’s where it has been lately,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Putting in the hard work where it is needed, and then I let the fruits of my labor unfold and see what happens.”

“I am in a cool place in my life right now,” he admitted. “I have good friends, a good girl, my family is around, and I have this project out, and we will see what happens next.”

“Right now, I am enjoying where I am, and I will see what more things come to me,” he added.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “teleportation.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, “Success is finding what I am truly passionate about and honoring that as much as I can. Living every day joyfully as much as I can.”

“Finding the thing that really makes my heart flutter and what makes the blood in me flow through my veins by doing things that make me proud, and then, being able to share it with the people that are closest to me,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Screamboat’

For fans and viewers, Jesse said about the movie, “I think it’s important to know how much hard work goes into the horror genre. Whether a film does really well or not, whether it has big names or not, it is very demanding.”

“I know it’s a sub-genre, which is okay, but a lot of respect goes to the people involved, especially the actors having to scream and believe that your life is about to be ended,” he acknowledged.

“There is a lot of respect to be had for everyone involved. Also, this movie is pure entertainment,” he concluded.

