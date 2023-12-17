Jesse Kove of ‘Cobra Kai’ talks about his new western and Lifetime movie

Jesse Kove. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

Actor Jesse Kove (“Cobra Kai”) chatted about his new Lifetime movie “The Holiday Proposal Plan.”

On being a part of this new holiday film, Kove said, “It was so much fun to shoot. We shot it in real snow in Big Bear in January of last year.”

“It was just so much fun to actually shoot a Christmas movie in the wintertime. This was my third time working with director Jake Helgren,” he admitted.

“I appreciate Jake bringing me on because this character was edgier than his other holiday leads. He gave a fun aspect to the character of Kip,” Kove said.

“Tatyana Ali is such a pro and a beautiful woman. She is funny and hilarious. I enjoyed working with her, and we laughed a lot on set together,” he added.

New western

On his future projects, Kove shared, “I just finished working on a new supernatural action romance western opposite an incredible actress, Tommi Rose. We just wrapped that one in Florida.”

“I love working with horses and I am so lucky that I get to work with animals,” he added.

Spending time with family this holiday season

This holiday season, he noted that he is looking forward to “spending time with family, and enjoying the downtime before things get crazy again in January.”

Kove concluded about the film, “I hope people check it out, and I hope that it makes them smile.”

To learn more about Jesse Kove, follow him on Instagram.

