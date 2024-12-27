Jesse Kove of ‘Cobra Kai’ discusses his new movie ‘Forsaken Mercenary’

Jesse Kove and cast of 'Forsaken Mercenary.' Photo Courtesy of Wolf Pack Entertainment.

Actor Jesse Kove of “Cobra Kai” chatted about his new movie pilot for “Forsaken Mercenary.”

Jesse Kove on the screenplay

It was directed by William Hellmuth and Jynafer Yanez from a screenplay by Jonathan Yanez.

This sci-fi action indie pilot is based off the bestselling novel ‘Forsaken Mercenary” by Jonathan Yanez. “The book sold millions of copies so that is great,” he admitted. “I really loved being a part of it. I had a blast.”

The synopsis is: Daniel is the deadliest man in the galaxy with a secret that could be his undoing.

“I am excited for people to see this project,” he said. “It’s a great story. This character wakes up five years later from a battle sequence and he doesn’t know where he is from but he only remembers his name.”

Jesse Kove in ‘Forsaken Mercenary.’ Photo Courtesy of Wolf Pack Entertainment.

Jesse Kove on the release of the trailer

“I am so proud of the trailer. I cannot wait for it to come out for people to see it,” he exclaimed.

“It should be fun. I used a lot of Kung fu in part of the action sequences. It was fun to learn those martial arts movements,” he said.

Jesse Kove on filming action scenes

“I love doing action scenes,” he exclaimed. “This character is very ‘me.’ I also enjoy being very vulnerable at the same time, so it has been fun to play that.”

“All of a sudden, he knows all these martial arts moves and he tries to defend himself. It’s exciting because a little bit of romance in there as well,” he noted.

“It is sci-fi, it is action, and there are all kinds of different elements that are in it,” he noted.

“We had four days of rehearsals for the fighting scenes, this way we could nail the choreography for them,” he said. “I was literally fighting for a week straight.”

“I hope this pilot gets picked up. It is such a perfect piece. It is really good and it isn’t cheesy at all. They took a lot of care with it, which is good,” he said.

Jesse Kove and Tetiana Gaidar. Photo Courtesy of Wolf Pack Entertainment.

Working with Tetiana Gaidar

“Tetiana Gaidar from Taran Tactical is a friend of mine, who is an actress, and she played a fun role in there, and she is great in it,” he added.

Jesse Kove on his love for western films

Kove expressed that he has a love and affinity for westerns. “Those are always a great deal of fun to do. I just love them. Westerns are unbelievable,” he admitted.

Jesse Kove on Julian Kostov

Kove also had great words about actor and musician Julian Kostov.

“We did ‘Call of Duty’ together, and Julian is a very talented individual. Julian was so great to work with,” Kove said.

