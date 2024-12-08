Jesse Hutch talks about his latest holiday movie and the 2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival

Jesse Hutch. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actor and producer Jesse Hutch chatted about being a part of the inaugural 2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Park at UBS Arena, and his new holiday film.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

This week, Hutch was a part of the Great American Family Christmas Festival with Jill Wagner and Christopher Russell.

“It feels great, especially to come out, celebrate people, and spend time with fans,

Hutch said. “This is a lovely side effect of what we do.”

“This festival is all about community, Christmas, and being together. Also, it’s about thinking about what the holiday means to you… what does Christmas mean to you? I think it’s okay to adjust, and reevaluate where you are at in life,” he elaborated.

“It is so fun to do this at UBS Arena,” Hutch noted. “To do this fan event and watch an NHL game at the same time is so fun.”

“I loved it last week… some of my kids were actually with me here last weekend, and my wife. My daughter was in ‘A Little Women’s Christmas’ so I am massively proud of her,” he added.

Jesse Hutch on ‘Christmas Under the Northern Lights’ movie

Hutch stars alongside Jill Wagner in “Christmas Under the Northern Lights,” as well as Bruce Boxleitner and Lauren Holly.

The synopsis is: Erin (Jill Wagner) joins her dad Doug (Bruce Boxleitner) for a Christmas in the family’s former hometown of Aurora on a mission that is part business – selling the family home – and major bucket list item for Erin to see the Aurora Borealis light up the Northern sky.

Realtor Lori (Lauren Holly) and family friend and local tour guide Trevor (Jesse Hutch) create a Christmas inspired at every turn by faith, love, and hope, so much so that Christmas bells hung over decades in a forest grove ring an unbroken song, a harbinger of miracles to come.

“I was really excited to do this film with Jill Wagner,” he admitted. “I think it turned out so great.”

RomaDrama event in West Palm Beach, Florida

Hutch enjoyed being a part of the RomaDrama event in West Palm Beach, Florida, back in June of 2022.

“That was my first time being in Palm Beach, and I enjoyed it there,” he said. “The fans were so great, and I enjoyed swimming in the ocean. I went out in the dark and swam there, and that was great because it allowed me to live a little on the risky side.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, Hutch shared that he is “doing a lot more producing,” and noted that directing is “high up on his list.” “I have a lot of projects that I have written and have been a co-writer on, and I am starting to move those forward,” he revealed.

“I have moved into more of an independent producer role… I am producing a reality-based series called ‘Flipping Farms,’ which is pretty fun. It is a feel-good show,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Hutch said with a sweet laugh, “Good question.”

“The title is ‘Momentum.’ I feel the momentum building, and I think the Lord has plans for all of us. I believe that good things are on the way, and new avenues,” he clarified.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Hutch said, “Success is not gaged by you, yourself, or I.”

“I think success is gaged by those around you, the community that you have, and those that support you and those that champion you on because they are the ones that will ultimately, help you get to any success… it has to be done in a very natural and organic way,” he acknowledged.

“I am doing my best to be a good follower of Jesus Christ, I want to be a good husband and a great father, and I really hope that all the rest is a side effect of hopefully achieving any of those goals,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Hutch said, “Thank you. It is always an honor to have people take their time to watch things, or review it, or listen to it.”

“Honestly, I think time is one of the most valuable currencies and if you give your time to anything I have been a part of, I am very thankful for that,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor and producer Jesse Hutch, follow him on Instagram.