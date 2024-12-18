Jesse Hutch in 'Homestead.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Actor Jesse Hutch discusses starring in the new Angel Studios movie “Homestead,” which will be released on Friday, December 20th via Angel Studios.

Jesse Hutch on ‘Homestead’

The synopsis is: A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos.

“I am excited for this film. It will hit theaters on December 20th,” he said. “We have such a great cast with Bailey Chase, Neal McDonough, and Dawn Olivieri, among so many others.”

Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase) and his family escape to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper’s fortress nestled in the mountains.

As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep?

Hutch plays the role of Evan Lee. “I think we are able to create an amazing world and I am excited to see what people think of it,” he said. “It is so cool to be working with Angel Studios.”

Favorite part of the moviemaking experience

“Working with all of these talented people was my favorite part of the filming experience,” Hutch admitted. “Honestly, everyone behind-the-scenes and everyone in front of the camera was just great.”

“Angel Studios has been great in every turn; everybody was bringing their A-game,” he added.

Working with Ben Smallbone

On working with director Ben Smallbone, Hutch said, “I loved working with him. He is Australian so he has this flat sense of humor… so you don’t know when he is joking or when he is serious. Ben is level-headed too so that is really helpful.”

Closing thoughts on the movie

For fans and viewers, Hutch remarked, “I hope ‘Homestead’ becomes a catalyst to bring people together.”

“I hope it allows people to take more judgment out of the equation, and instead just be where you are, and work from there. Don’t be afraid of the things you don’t see anymore, just deal with what is on your front step,” he explained.

“We need to have more grace for each other, and for ourselves because a lot of people are really hard on themselves,” Hutch added.

For more information on Jesse Hutch, follow him on Instagram.