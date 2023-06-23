Connect with us

Jesse Daniel Edwards talks about his new album ‘Violensia’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Jesse Daniel Edwards. Photo Credit: Christian Munoz
Jesse Daniel Edwards chatted about his new album “Violensia,” which was released today.

Song selection process

On the song selection process, he said, “I wrote all the songs for ‘Violensia’ in one go, and sometimes that’s how it happens- all the songs arrive together, angling to say the same thing from ten different vantage points.”

“I sat down to the piano after not having written at the piano for many years (I was afraid of digital keyboards- a fear I to which I eventually just said “ah, whatever!”), and my brain was instantly intrigued by the different songwriting possibilities, versus the guitar,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “These days my songwriting is entirely informed and inspired by social injustice, and social disorder.”

“My main themes aim to tackle head on the Fentanyl crisis, the gun violence in schools CRISIS, and the digital lifestyle dilemma (the fact that computers have made our lives easier, but at what cost?). Before, in a sustained season of grieving, I could not see past my own heartbreak, my own weakened self- my micro vision. Now, I fly in the macro,” he elaborated.

Favorite song on the album

He listed “What Ever Happened to…?” as his personal favorite on the album. “It signifies my transition out of my aforementioned season of sorrow, into a season of reflection (reflection signifying one has finally placed things squarely in the rear view), and there is a sense of impending empowerment about to manifest- a quiver of confidence perhaps, a faint electrical current beginning to pulse and hum just below the malaise.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “Being an artist in the Digital Age comes with an inherent feeling of displacement. I imagine it’s how the last of the woolly mammoths  might have felt, seeing the rise of Australopithecus.”

“I grew up largely without technology, and have remained in that state as an adult for the most part. My friends had to twist my arm to join the digital world at all, as an artist, and of course they were right to do so. Engaging with it now, even at arm’s length, I see I was also right to resist,” he said.

Future plans

On his future plans. he responded, “I don’t have any plans for the future, save for those of the immediate future. I am looking forward to performing in the Pacific Northwest this year as that area of the world has ever been near and dear to my heart.”

“I am looking forward to seeing where writing takes me, and what music will follow the words, and the evolving message, now that the creative batteries are full to bursting with energy,” he added.

Closing thoughts on album

Regarding his album, he concluded, “Violensia is actually a dance record, believe it or not…well, that was how it started for me. Not ballet, you understand, but kinda like how folks danced at underground hardcore shows when I was growing up. I hope people cut loose when they hear it, and consider the feeling of the message. I would like to thank them for listening.”

