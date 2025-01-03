Jeremy Gimenez talks about ‘Final Heat’ film, the digital age, and future plans

Jeremy Gimenez. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell.

Actor and filmmaker Jeremy Gimenez chatted about his film “Final Heat,” which he directed and starred opposite Brad Benedict.

Aside from Gimenez and Benedict, it also stars Molly Cerne, Maddy Curley, Cortni Joyner, and Alexandra Daniels.

The synopsis is: The married owners of a struggling functional fitness gym Cam (Brad Benedict) and Laney (Molly Cerne) recruit the best athletes to compete in the Games for the huge cash prize.

How was your experience in “Final Heat”?

More than I ever could have expected. We initially set out to make a 10 episode webseries, and to see it expand into a feature that was widely distributed opened my eyes to what can be accomplished just by starting out.

It was a tiny film made by a small core group of friends and a gym, and I think that, sort of, everyone pulling together energy is reflected in the final product and in it’s results.

Personally, the pressure of bringing in an ensemble sports movie in nine days, with no experience as a director, was one of the more exhilarating challenges I’ve ever had.

It forced me to level up and meet the moment as best I could, which was a healthy reminder of what it feels like to be an athlete rising to the challenge.

Brad Benedict in ‘Final Heat.’ Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.

What was it like working opposite Brad Benedict?

Brad Benedict and I have such a long history together, from acting class, through our tennis days, and a writers group, so it was special to create this with him.

I felt like it was a project that was destined to come out of our friendship, bridging the themes that we care about, and mining our own relationship for depth.

Then to have your lead as someone you have an unspoken language with, it’s a luxury that you don’t always get but it allows you to both go somewhere deeper because of the trust.

I think we have an effortless back and forth as actors, but what I really admired about him in this film, was watching him as a director, and seeing the places he was willing to go.

Brad peeked into some dark, deep, personal places on this film. It was a really brave performance.

Brad Benedict. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

How was your experience in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval”?

First class. Really enjoyed working on that. They have such a smooth sailing ship, it was a fun challenge to drop in and try to keep up. It moves fast. Gotta be ready. But that’s the kind of thing you do this for — to be tested.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

That’s one you could pick apart from a million different angles. I’ll start by saying I’ve always considered myself a hybrid (actor/creator) so the current paradigm rewards that.

I think as things go forward it’ll be more and more incumbent on actors themselves to generate their own material, define their own brand and casting, and build an audience.

Maybe it’ll go back to being something like the pre-studio days, where actors were mostly artists creating on their own. And then there a few famous people. I’m not sure.

A lot’s up in the air. But there’s more reward for having your own vision and just going out and doing it. So I’d focus on that.

Self taping is ok. We do feel like we lose something, when there’s not a community anymore, and we’re sort of siloed off creating tapes in a bubble. But the world’s different, it’s not just the industry. So you have to make your own way of it.

Jeremy Gimenez. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m in development on my next feature as writer and director, a sports drama based on my life as a pro tennis player called “White Lines.” Planning to shoot that next year. It’s my baby. The most personal project I’ll ever make.

I’m in the new Taylor Sheridan show “The Madison” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, which I believe comes out next year. And a role opposite Tyler Perry in his next feature “Joe’s College Road Trip,” coming out early next year.

Jeremy Gimenez. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell.Bjoernkommerell.com bkommerell@gmail.com

What was it like working with master German photographer Bjoern Kommerell?

Bjoern Kommerell is amazing. He is completely unscripted with no filter. I really enjoyed the time spent with him, as a photo session is not just a production of pictures, but a master class in Hollywood iconography.

Bjoern teaches you so much about what signals charisma and what sets stars apart. It feels like a look behind the scenes.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Get in a class where people are working. There aren’t many. So find the places that have them, and develop a network.

Out of this network, make stuff. Don’t be too result oriented about it, get in the habit of making art, and make that your lifestyle.

Like any other habit, it’s incredibly daunting at first, but if you can force yourself through that, eventually it becomes second nature. And try to sit still for at least an hour every day.

Whether that’s writing something, working on a role, or meditating, break your brain of the social treadmill.

Miles Bugby. Photo Credit: Tim Edwards

What’s it like knowing and working with Miles Bugby?

It feels like having a royal friend. Everywhere you go, somebody knows him, everybody loves him, doors fly open, and you’re in what must be the coolest thing happening in the moment.

Miles Bugby is such a personable guy, with a quick wit but true humility, that he’s just the best to be around. And everyone feels that way.

Miles Bugby. Photo Credit: Martin Morrell.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Two things. The first is finding the deepest place I have inside of me, which is impossible to get to, so it means to never stop digging. Second, to play to my full potential.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Final Heat”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

There are surfaces and there are depths, and the one you see in the mirror might not be a reflection of the one you know is true.

“Final Heat” is a movie about looking deeper, and digging deeper.

To learn more about Jeremy Gimenez, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: “Final Heat” review