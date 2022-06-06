Jenna Raine talks about ‘NOT AGAIN’ single, music video, and the digital age

Jenna Raine. Photo Credit: Caity Krone

Rising Warner recording artist Jenna Raine talks about her new single “NOT AGAIN” and its music video.

On the idea for the song, she said, “I was in a writing session with Casey Smith three months prior to writing it and I was talking her ear off about what was going on in my life and my past. I was talking to her about a boy I used to like when I was younger and he tried to remake this really romantic scene and out loud I said: ‘oh, not again!’ I didn’t know that Casey wrote that phrase in her notes, but found out months later that she did during a songwriting session.”

“We couldn’t get over the story and thought it was hilarious. So we drew from that story and brought it to life! We wanted it to be an empowering song for girls to stop going back to their exes,” the Tik Tok sensation added.

“Filming the video was such a fun and interesting experience,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the chance to be my own director and make a music video. I also got to include two of my closest friends, Maggie Thurmon and Natallie Siegler.”

“We spent a whole day coming up with TikTok ideas to create the music video. It felt like a normal day spent with my close friends filming content and it was such a blast,” she exclaimed.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “It is very cool to think about how much social media has a hold on which songs you release as an artist. I love that I’m able to use it as a resource to figure out what my audience wants to hear. I think it’s a huge blessing. And it’s so fun to connect with fans directly before even releasing a song.”

Regarding her future plans, she remarked, “I plan on releasing an EP around the end of summer, and I’m super excited for this project. I’ve been waiting to release more music for a while now.”

Dream duet partners and musical influences

She listed Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels as her dream duet partners in music. “I love them both so much. Julia and Ed were my songwriting inspirations at 14 years old so it would be a full circle to work with either of them,” she said, prior to listing Kari Jobe, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay as her biggest musical influences.

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success is the happy medium of accomplishing everything you’ve wanted to achieve in life and being happy and joyful through it all.”

“NOT AGAIN” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “I want the fans to feel empowered and confident in their own skin. And to never let anyone take advantage of them,” she said.

To learn more about Jenna Raine and her new music, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.