Jen Lilley talks about her Great American Family holiday movie, and Christmas Con

Jen Lilley. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actress Jen Lilley chatted about her latest Great American Family movie “A Little Women’s Christmas,” as well as the 2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey, and the Great American Family Christmas Festival.

2024 Christmas Con

The 2024 Christmas Con was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, and Lilley participated in red carpet interviews.

“Obviously, it is exciting to be here,” Lilley said about Christmas Con. “I brought my full sparkle to show my full excitement. I love Christmas Con, and I am a fan of it. I can’t believe they have me; they just let me in every year.”

‘A Little Women’s Christmas’ film

She was one of the stars of “A Little Women’s Christmas” on Great American Family.

“It was an incredible experience,” she noted. “I love Trevor Donovan; the fact that Trevor was in it was one of the reasons that I wanted to do it. With Jesse Hutch and Trevor Donovan, I was in!”

“Then, I got to meet Jillian Murray, and I got to work with Laura Osnes; she is amazing. Julia Reilly was great too. Our ensemble cast was incredible,” she added.

“We had Gladys Knight for this epic song. She is the ‘Empress of Soul,’ she is higher than a queen. Overall, it was an amazing movie, and Charlize Hutch, Jesse’s daughter played my daughter in the movie, and she made her acting debut, so it was just a magical experience.”

Great American Family Christmas Festival

On being a part of the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at the Park at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

“The Great American Family Christmas Festival was good. It was cold but it was good,” she said.

Jen Lilley on Brad Everett Young and his Dream Loud campaign

Lilley had great words about photographer Brad Everett Young and his Dream Loud campaign, which works to preserve art and music programs in schools.

“Brad Everett Young and I go way back,” she said. “We are very good friends and he is also from Virginia. We have a really tight bond.”

Lilley praised the message of his Dream Loud campaign, which deals with “dreaming aloud and dreaming big.”

Message for her fans

For her fans, Lilley said, “Thank you for watching my Christmas movies. There will be more in 2025.”

“Also, you can be in a Christmas movie with me. You can go to Raise the Reel, and you can be in it with me,” she revealed.

“I am rolling out the red carpet for everybody. I can doing hot chocolate bars, I am giving set tours, and they can literally be a character in the movie. I am excited about that,” she exclaimed.

To learn more about Jen Lilley, follow her on Instagram.