Jeff McBride is incredible in ‘MagicQuest’ virtual magic show

Jeff McBride
Jeff McBride. Photo by Richard Faverty, Beckett Studios.
Jeff McBride. Photo by Richard Faverty, Beckett Studios.

On May 23, Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos experienced acclaimed magician Jeff McBride’s virtual magic show entitled “Jeff McBride— MagicQuest,” and it was terrific. Digital Journal has the scoop.

McBride, who is a “Grandmaster of Magic,” was able to use Zoom as a platform to deliver interactive magic to his fans and viewers from all over the globe.

Tobias Beckwith, longtime manager, executive producer, and director, also made a cameo, which was an added treat. McBride was introduced by the legendary David Copperfield.

He took his viewers on a virtual tour of his Magic & Mystery School in Las Vegas, which is home to masks from all over the globe and it is reminiscent of a modern-day Hogwarts.

McBride went on to deliver memorable card manipulation and mask routines. He shared that he got into cards at the young age of seven, when he was given a deck of cards, and that was the “greatest gift he ever received.”

He acknowledged that coin magic is one of his favorite types of magic. He even asked this journalist to be a virtual volunteer for one of his demonstrations, which involved coins, and this humble reviewer was left spellbound and in awe of McBride’s natural talent as a magician and as a storyteller.

“The Rain Maker” routine, in particular, was quite the mindblowing spectacle. It is no wonder that he was able to fool Penn & Teller on “Fool Us” with it. Most impressive was when McBride paid tribute to one of his heroes and mentors in magic, the late but great Eugene Burger.

Without giving too much away, McBride’s “MagicQuest” shows are worth experiencing live, and there are only three virtual shows left this month.

When asked if he learned anything about himself while doing “MagicQuest,” he said jokingly, “how subservient and beholden I am to Cox Cable.” “I have also learned that people like storytelling and this is a great storytelling medium,” he said. “I learned that I like performing from my home.”

The Verdict

Overall, Jeff McBride was able to put on an exquisite online magic show with “MagicQuest.” He was able to transport his audience to different realms all while taking them on a journey through magic. It was mystical, refreshing, remarkable, and unique. His set consisted of comedy magic, dramatic magic, and skill magic (sleight of hand).

McBride is a magician that is worth checking out whether it’s in a live setting or via Zoom (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). His virtual show garnered an A rating, and he was able to successfully initiate his audience into his art of magic.

For more information on Jeff McBride and his magic, visit his official homepage and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Jeff McBride about “MagicQuest” virtual show.

