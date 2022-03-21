Jeff Dietzel opens up about Paw Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ at the Hulu Theater

Paw Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure.' Photo Credit: Spin Master Entertainment

Jeff Dietzel chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the upcoming Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” production at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, which will take place from April 9 to 10, 2022.

What do you love most about “PAW Patrol Live!” at the Hulu Theater?

My favorite part of PAW Patrol Live! is seeing the reactions of the kids in the audience. When they see the pups come onstage for the first time, they yell and cheer getting to see their favorite characters live in person. It almost feels like a rock concert for little kids.

How does it feel to be performing at the Hulu Theater once again (and returning to Adventure Bay for the third season)?

It’s really exciting to be returning to the Hulu Theater! I haven’t performed here in a few years so it’s great to be back. It’s always a thrill getting to perform in New York and at such an iconic venue. It’s a blast getting to come back and revisit these funny and lovable characters, especially after the pandemic kept us away for so long.

What motivates you each day as a performer?

I’ve been working in children’s entertainment since 2014 and I’ve really developed a passion for it. I remember at a meet and greet once, a little girl came and met Ryder and said to him “you’re my hero!” My heart melted and I thought “this is why I do this.”

That moment meant so much for her and I was thrilled I got to witness it. Before the pandemic, I used to go into the audience and interact with the kids. One day a little boy asked how he could be a performer like me. Knowing that I am possibly inspiring the next generation of performers, even just a tiny bit, is what motivates me and keeps me coming back.

How does it feel to be a performer in the digital age? (now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a movie lover and TV binger and, like most people, I have a bunch of streaming subscriptions. But there really is nothing like live theatre. Of course, there are so many incredible shows and movies out to watch, but being able to get lost in a live performance, children’s theatre or not, is unlike anything else.

There’s “movie magic”, but the magic of live performances is something you can’t get from a screen. Getting to be a part of that magic as a performer is such a wonderful feeling.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors and performers?

Like most people in the industry will tell you, it’s hard. It’s a lot of hard work and perseverance. That’s not meant to scare you, just to prepare you for what lies ahead.

Sometimes you will be told “no” and that’s okay. It’s like trying on a pair of pants. Maybe the first pair doesn’t fit quite right so you try a different style. If you don’t book a job or a gig, it just means the project wasn’t the right fit for you. It is not a reflection of you or your talent. Again, being told “no” is okay.

Also, don’t be afraid to try things that are outside of your comfort zone. You may discover that you love something you never expected. I used to work at a theme park, something that was never really on my radar. But that was some of my favorite work. That theme park job led me to other jobs which led me to where I am today. You never know what other opportunities a project will lead you to. But at the same time, know your worth. You have to look out for yourself and be your own advocate.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success for me is knowing I’ve done my job well. As an understudy for multiple characters, I have to be ready to hop into any role at a moment’s notice. And as dance captain, I have to make sure the choreography is maintained and upheld throughout the length of the tour. So if we have a nice, clean show and I’m ready and confident in my tracks, I feel like a success.

What would you like to tell our readers about “PAW Patrol Live!” at the Hulu Theater? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

PAW Patrol Live! is such a fantastic time for the whole family. The show is geared for ages two to six, but I like to say ages two to 100 will enjoy the show. It’s always great to see kids having a blast with their parents, grandparents, or aunts and uncles on a wonderful family outing.

We really encourage audience participation, so please feel free to shout and cheer for your favorite characters and help our pups save the day!

