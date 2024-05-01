Jeff Bridges reflects on his acting career, expresses gratitude, receives the 2024 Chaplin Award

Jeff Bridges accepting the 2024 Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Sean DiSerio for Film at Lincoln Center.

On April 29, Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges (“Crazy Heart”) was recognized at the 2024 Chaplin GALA at Lincoln Center.

All proceeds from the 49th Chaplin Award GALA benefit Film at Lincoln Center’s programs and activities as a nonprofit organization. This event was held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

Actors Rosie Perez, Sharon Stone, Chris Pine, Cynthia Erivo, and Blythe Danner were all present at this Lincoln Center GALA and they helped honor him.

Many of these actors and other attendees participated in red carpet interviews with members of the media prior to the event.

Sharon Stone and Jeff Bridges at the 49th Chaplin GALA at Lincoln Center. Photo Credit: Sean DiSerio for Film at Lincoln Center

Lesli Klainberg, the president of Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), made the opening remarks where she welcomed everybody at the Alice Tully Hall, and Klainberg spoke about the mission of FLC.

This nonprofit organization that celebrates cinema as an essential art form and fosters a vibrant home for film culture to thrive.

Highlight reels from some of the most prominent feature films of Bridges’ career played throughout the 90-plus minute presentation (starting from his first major movie “The Last Picture Show” all the way up to the present).

Throughout his illustrious career in the entertainment business, Bridges was nominated for seven Academy Awards (three of which were for “Best Actor” and four for “Best Supporting Actor”), winning once in 2010 for “Crazy Heart.”

Rosie Perez

Perez recalled working with Jeff Bridges in the 1993 drama “Fearless,” which was directed by Peter Weir, where she was extremely nervous, and how Bridges made her feel more comfortable and relaxed.

She shared the story of how she got the part of Carla Rodrigo, and how much Bridges helped her along the way. “Just to know that Jeff was fighting for me to get the part gave me so much confidence,” she said.

When she stated that she finally got the part in “Fearless,” the audience clapped for Perez, and she acknowledged that the applause truly belongs to Jeff Bridges.

For young and aspiring actors, Perez encouraged them to “Keep on pushing.”

Blythe Danner

Danner went on to thank Bridges for all the joys, the thrills, and the knowledge that he provided her with.

Chris Pine

Pine described Bridges as his “hero” in life, as well as a mentor and a philosopher. Pine equates “The Big Lebowski” as his “Citizen Kane” equivalent in cinema. “Jeff is a great actor and a consummate professional,” he said.

Pine praised Bridges as a man who can do it all: comedy, drama, action, western, sci-fi, thrillers. With no bias whatsoever, Pine listed “Hell or High Water” as his personal favorite (where he starred opposite Bridges).

Chris Pine presenting Jeff Bridges with the 2024 Chaplin Award. Photo Credit: Sean DiSerio for Film at Lincoln Center

Jeff Bridges thanks Lincoln Center for the recognition

First and foremost, Bridges thanked Lincoln Center for honoring him with the coveted 2024 Chaplin Award.

“It is so wonderful to be recognized by an organization that does so much for film,” Bridges said. “I want to thank everyone who gave their time to be a part of this. The two things that got me here with luck and love.”

Jeff Bridges. Photo Credit: John Russo

Jeff Bridges thanks his late parents: Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges

Bridges tipped his hat to his late mother and father, Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, as well as his wife, Susan, and their three daughters Isabelle, Jessica (Jessie), and Hayley.

He proclaimed his late mother, Dorothy, as the “greatest actor” in his family. “My mother was so encouraging to all her kids to be creative,” he said.

Bridges continued, “My father would approach acting with such joy, and that joy was contagious. My dad loved acting and playing with all the other artists, telling stories, and expressing all of these different points of view.”

“My dad loved all the aspects of show business, relating to his fans, signing autographs, promoting movies, and publicizing things such as ending hunger and the care of our planet. My dad would have dug the idea of being an ‘influencer’,” he jokingly laughed.

To this day, Bridges noted that his wife still reminds him of the valuable teachings that his mother taught him.

Jeff Bridges at 49th Chaplin Award GALA at Lincoln Center. Photo Credit: Sean DiSerio for Film at Lincoln Center.

Bridges thanked his “big brother Beau” for being a teacher to him and his best friend. He recalled that doing “The Fabulous Baker Boys” with Beau was “such a thrill.”

“My mom and dad not only turned me on to show business but also the notion that I can make a difference, and I really thank them for that, and I took them up on that too. That’s the biggest lesson I got out of it.”

It is evident that for Bridges, family is of utmost importance and it means everything to him.

He also addressed some of the causes that are near and dear to his heart, such as No Kid Hungry, which helps to end childhood hunger in America, as well as his love for the environment.

Bridges also thanked everybody in the audience for coming out to support him tonight at this GALA, and wished that everybody has the same amount of happiness that he is experiencing at this moment.

Secret to living a long, healthy, and happy life

When asked about how it felt to receive the Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center, Bridges told this journalist, “It is wonderful to be getting honored tonight. It is just lovely.”

Bridges also shared this secret to living a long, healthy, and happy life. “Take care of your body, that’s important. Find a wonderful person to share your life with. I’ve been happily married for 48 years,” he acknowledged.

To learn more about Jeff Bridges, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.