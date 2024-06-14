Jazz artist DEEANN talks about ‘It’s My Time’ album

Jazz artist DEEANN. Photo Courtesy of Tom Estey Publicity & Promotion.

Jazz artist DEEANN chatted about her album “It’s My Time,” and being a part of the digital age.

How did you approach the song selection process for “It’s My Time”?

Originally, I wanted to do an album with some of my favorite jazz standards. I added a couple originals, one is a love song, ‘Here to Stay’ and the other, a blues duet featuring Mick Hayes. After suffering a huge loss, my son, from a motorcycle accident, I stopped the project indefinitely.

When I came back, I added another original song called ‘A Little Romance’. I wrote this song after my loss referring to the angels in my life who helped me through the most difficult time. I also added ‘You Are My Sunshine’, a song I sang to my son at bedtime for many years.

Were you going for a certain theme for the record?

Yes, the theme was an album full of jazz standards. Some are songs I used to sing with my father growing up. He was an incredibly talented jazz singer with a beautiful tone and phrasing. We recorded two duets on my first album, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and ‘Unforgettable’.

What is your personal favorite song on there and why?

I would say, “A Little Romance.” I believe God has angels all around us. The lyrics in the verses are about finding hope, peace, and light even in the darkest of times. We are blessed in this life to have angels all around us.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Everything! I’m always listening, watching, observing life through my own stories and others.

I can be driving in my car and a thought can come to me. Or, in the middle of the night, I would wake up and write. Or while I’m doing yard work while reflecting.

Or in a conversation with friends, someone can say something and I would say, “That’s a Song”, like my song, ‘Kiss Those Lips’. My song, ‘Me After You’ on my second album, came from watching a movie called, “Me Before You”. The movie ended and it moved me so much that I immediately starting writing the lyrics and melody.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent?)

At first, a bit overwhelming. So much to learn, and absorb. But, then seeing how quickly you can share your music in minutes, even seconds with the world is exciting. I feel grateful for social media that way.

How quickly, you can send out your information, websites, and/or EPK’s, to others, via social media is fascinating. Or with recording, the world is wide open to reach out to anyone for their talents. The creativity involved in social media is endless.

What is your advice for young and inspiring artists?

Follow your passion! Stay focused on what it is that you want in the business. Surround yourself with like- minded people. Never compare yourself to others. Look at people who are successful doing what you want to do and learn from them, be happy for them.

You are a unique talent, no one else is you. And rejection is a big part of this business because the arts are subjective, so you need to love and believe in yourself.

What do your plans for the future include?

God willing…I will continue to sing and entertain my fans. To continue writing, creating and recording more music. To continue to learn and grow in this business. To be open to the many opportunities and possibilities that are available.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success to me is about being happy doing what you are blessed to do. Fulfilling your purpose, (God’s purpose). Touching others and making them happy through your gifts, knowledge, and talent. Using your God given gifts reaching others spirits, and connecting with them.

What would you like to tell our readers about ‘It’s My Time’? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?)

“It’s My Time” is about pursuing your dreams. Never giving up on what your heart and soul are telling you. We procrastinate, we feel undeserving, we make excuses, we say we don’t have the time, don’t have the money, etc.

“It’s My Time” is saying, “No Excuses, You Can Do It”. If you really want something, you have to pursue it.

I also use this motto with my workout routine. I train three days a week bodybuilding and strength training. My son was a professional bodybuilder. I used to tell him, I can’t do that because, I’m too old, too tired, too sore, not enough time, or money, etc. And he would say his usual, “No Excuses Mom, you can do It”.

So, I stopped making excuses. And, I am grateful to use that same motto with my music. The answer is “no” if you don’t try, if you don’t ask, if you don’t’ pursue.