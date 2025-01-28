Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Jay Shetty on his 2025 ‘On Purpose Live’ Tour

Global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host, social influencer, and British entrepreneur Jay Shetty is taking his popular podcast, “On Purpose,” for the first time ever out on tour.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Jay Shetty
Jay Shetty. Photo Credit: Josh Telles.
Jay Shetty. Photo Credit: Josh Telles.

Global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host, social influencer, and British entrepreneur Jay Shetty is taking his popular podcast, “On Purpose,” for the first time ever out on tour.

His tour will kick off on Monday, May 12th in The Orpheum theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia , and it will wrap up on Thursday, June 5th at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado.

On Saturday, May 17th, Shetty will be performing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Shetty is known for his mission to spread love, purpose, and transformation to individuals around the world. He just announced the first-ever “On Purpose Live Tour with Jay Shetty” across North America.

Shetty is inviting his audience members to experience live conversations and workshops that are designed to help make them happier, healthier, and more healed.

Jay Shetty remarked, “Bringing ‘On Purpose’ to life on tour for the first time is an incredible milestone.”

“It’s an opportunity to step beyond the screen and meet the amazing community that’ has been part of this journey,” he noted.

“This tour is a chance to take what we’ve built digitally and experience it in a way that’s personal, transformative, and truly unforgettable,” he acknowledged.

In this tour, Shetty will host engaging conversations with surprise celebrity guests, wellness experts, and influential leaders in each city.

Shetty is known for blending ancient wisdom with storytelling; moreover, he will guide audiences through live meditations, share groundbreaking insights, and create powerful moments of inspiration that are designed to deepen connections, spark growth, and foster learning at every stop.

To learn more about multihyphenate Jay Shetty, follow him on Instagram and visit his official homepage.

In this article:Author, british, Entrepreneur, Host, Jay Shetty, on purpose, Podcast, social influencer
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

19 minutes ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

OP-Ed: The price of AI unrealism — $1 trillion disappears on US markets as China’s DeepSeek drops in

You’re buying a lot of money’s worth of something, and you don’t know what? Fix that.

11 hours ago
Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her release from captivity in Gaza Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her release from captivity in Gaza

World

Freed hostages’ smiles deceptive, Israel’s military says

Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her...

21 hours ago
Heather Christie Heather Christie

Entertainment

Meet Heather Christie: Host and author of ‘LoveNotes!’

Heather Christie, host and author of 'LoveNotes!', chatted about her latest projects and her upcoming podcast.

18 hours ago