Jay Shetty on his 2025 ‘On Purpose Live’ Tour

Jay Shetty. Photo Credit: Josh Telles.

Global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host, social influencer, and British entrepreneur Jay Shetty is taking his popular podcast, “On Purpose,” for the first time ever out on tour.

His tour will kick off on Monday, May 12th in The Orpheum theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia , and it will wrap up on Thursday, June 5th at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado.

On Saturday, May 17th, Shetty will be performing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Shetty is known for his mission to spread love, purpose, and transformation to individuals around the world. He just announced the first-ever “On Purpose Live Tour with Jay Shetty” across North America.

Shetty is inviting his audience members to experience live conversations and workshops that are designed to help make them happier, healthier, and more healed.

Jay Shetty remarked, “Bringing ‘On Purpose’ to life on tour for the first time is an incredible milestone.”

“It’s an opportunity to step beyond the screen and meet the amazing community that’ has been part of this journey,” he noted.

“This tour is a chance to take what we’ve built digitally and experience it in a way that’s personal, transformative, and truly unforgettable,” he acknowledged.

In this tour, Shetty will host engaging conversations with surprise celebrity guests, wellness experts, and influential leaders in each city.

Shetty is known for blending ancient wisdom with storytelling; moreover, he will guide audiences through live meditations, share groundbreaking insights, and create powerful moments of inspiration that are designed to deepen connections, spark growth, and foster learning at every stop.

To learn more about multihyphenate Jay Shetty, follow him on Instagram and visit his official homepage.