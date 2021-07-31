Connect with us

Jay Allen joins forces with Nate Kenyon on spitfire ‘Mustang on Mud Tires’ country single

Published

Country artist Jay Allen joined forces with Nate Kenyon on the spitfire country single “Mustang on Mud Tires,” and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Allen allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine, and they blend well with Nate Kenyon’s distinct voice. The listener can recall Brantley Gilbert meets Dustin Lynch and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It is vivacious, badass, and extremely radio friendly.

“I woke up this morning to a text from my label saying ‘Mustang on Mud Tires’ is not only out but on the ‘New Music Nashville’ playlist,” Allen exclaimed in a social media post. “Believe it or not, this is the first big playlist I’ve been on and an answer to many prayers. Thank you Spotify for believing in this song early on.”

“Everyone please go crank it up, save directly from the playlist, and let me know what you think,” Allen remarked.

“Mustang on Mud Tires” by Jay Allen and Nate Kenyon is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating. Well done guys.

To learn more about Jay Allen, follow him on Instagram.

