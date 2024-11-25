Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Jason Fernandes talks about ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ on Tubi

Actor Jason Fernandes chatted about starring in “Sidelined: The QB and Me”‘ on Tubi opposite Noah Beck.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jason Fernandes
Jason Fernandes. Photo Credit: Kristine Cofsky Photography
Jason Fernandes. Photo Credit: Kristine Cofsky Photography

Actor Jason Fernandes chatted about starring in “Sidelined: The QB and Me”‘ on Tubi opposite Noah Beck and James Van Der Beek.

The synopsis is: A headstrong dancer and a cocky quarterback fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart. This film was directed by Justin Wu.

‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’

“Working in ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ was a dream come true’,” he admitted. “The cast and crew made the shoot such a smooth ride and I had the pleasure of meeting the author of the book Tay Marley.”

“Being able to learn from an experienced actor like James Van Der Beek, who plays my dad, is something I’ll always remember,” he added.

Playing Josh

On playing Josh, he said, “My character, Josh, is the type of person I strive to be like in my personal life more and more. His attention and care towards the people he loves is admirable.”

Working with Noah Beck

Fernandes opened up about working with social influencer and actor Noah Beck.

“Working with Noah was a great time,” he said. “He is someone with a huge following that is so humble and down to earth. Super cool that I was able to be part of his first of, I’m sure, many films. He’s someone who respects the craft of acting, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Fernades said, “There’s so much more opportunity with so many streaming services nowadays.”

“I’m not naturally good at social media so there’s that aspect to consider but my advice with that would be to be yourself. If you love using social media that’s great, if not, that’s okay too,” he elaborated.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I am currently working on a few projects coming soon. I love a good rom-com and eventually would love to work on my own action movie.”

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success to me is being able to do what I love every day. Setting goals and slowly working toward them with a smile on my face.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’

For fans and viewers, he said, “I want you all to follow your heart and chase your dreams!”

“Surrounding yourself with a community of like-minded people who care about you is so important! You get farther in life when you are not alone,” he expressed.

To learn more about Jason Fernades, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Film, james van der beek, jason fernades, Movie, noah beck, sidelined, the qb and me, tubi
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The words that make the news – Idiocy, incompetence, stupidity, fraud, crime, etc.

There’s a pattern forming in common usage in media. These words and their equivalents are almost entirely unavoidable in the news.

16 hours ago
The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers

Business

Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen

Gains could include some 3,400 jobs and three billion dollars in tax revenue for the surrounding counties, according to a study by the council. 

16 hours ago
The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Australia ditches plans to fine tech giants for misinformation

The proposed legislation outlined sweeping powers to fine tech companies up to five percent of their yearly turnover.

23 hours ago
Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier

Entertainment

Iran director in exile says ‘bittersweet’ to rep Germany at Oscars

Germany has become an adopted homeland for Rasoulof. The movie was produced by German and French companies.

23 hours ago