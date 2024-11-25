Jason Fernandes talks about ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ on Tubi

Jason Fernandes. Photo Credit: Kristine Cofsky Photography

Actor Jason Fernandes chatted about starring in “Sidelined: The QB and Me”‘ on Tubi opposite Noah Beck and James Van Der Beek.

The synopsis is: A headstrong dancer and a cocky quarterback fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart. This film was directed by Justin Wu.

‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’

“Working in ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’ was a dream come true’,” he admitted. “The cast and crew made the shoot such a smooth ride and I had the pleasure of meeting the author of the book Tay Marley.”

“Being able to learn from an experienced actor like James Van Der Beek, who plays my dad, is something I’ll always remember,” he added.

Playing Josh

On playing Josh, he said, “My character, Josh, is the type of person I strive to be like in my personal life more and more. His attention and care towards the people he loves is admirable.”

Working with Noah Beck

Fernandes opened up about working with social influencer and actor Noah Beck.

“Working with Noah was a great time,” he said. “He is someone with a huge following that is so humble and down to earth. Super cool that I was able to be part of his first of, I’m sure, many films. He’s someone who respects the craft of acting, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Fernades said, “There’s so much more opportunity with so many streaming services nowadays.”

“I’m not naturally good at social media so there’s that aspect to consider but my advice with that would be to be yourself. If you love using social media that’s great, if not, that’s okay too,” he elaborated.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I am currently working on a few projects coming soon. I love a good rom-com and eventually would love to work on my own action movie.”

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success to me is being able to do what I love every day. Setting goals and slowly working toward them with a smile on my face.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Sidelined: The QB and Me’

For fans and viewers, he said, “I want you all to follow your heart and chase your dreams!”

“Surrounding yourself with a community of like-minded people who care about you is so important! You get farther in life when you are not alone,” he expressed.

To learn more about Jason Fernades, follow him on Instagram.