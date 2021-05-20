Jamie Miller talks about ‘Here’s Your Perfect’ single, and Boo2Bullying

Atlantic recording artist Jamie Miller. Photo Credit: Jessica Spohr

Atlantic recording artist Jamie Miller chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new single “Here’s Your Perfect,” and serving as an ambassador for Boo2Bullying.

On his new single “Here’s Your Perfect,” he said, “I wrote ‘Here’s Your Perfect’ about a situation I was in that broke my heart. I wrote it with my friends Salem Ilese and Bendik Moller.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “That’s all I have. It’s all I enjoy. I’ve been through so much and I feel like I just have so much to write about. Moving away from home to across the world – life’s been a bit crazy.”

On being an artist in the digital age, Miller said, “It’s different from what I imagined for sure, but it changes so frequently that you get accustomed to it and move with it. It’s crazy but it’s exciting – the thrill of it all.”

He also serves as an ambassador for Boo2Bullying. “Boo2Bullying is close to my heart,” he said. “I got bullied in high school and at some point, I wanted to be an advocate for bullying. I’m glad I have a platform to highlight the things that matter.”

Regarding his definition of the word success, Miller said, “Success is different to everyone. I obviously want to do shows all across the world, but also, success is writing a song and people all across the world singing that song – singing your words. I have a long way to go, but I’m excited for the journey.”

On his latest single “Here’s Your Perfect,” he concluded, “If you’ve been heartbroken, let down, or hurt, this song is a way to let you know everything’s going to be okay!”

“Here’s Your Perfect” by Jamie Miller is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Jamie Miller and his new music, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and check out his official website.