Jamie Demetriou talks about ‘Back in Action’ film on Netflix

Jamie Demetriou in 'Back in Action.' Photo Credit: John Wilson, Netflix.

English actor, comedian, and screenwriter Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”) spoke about being a part of the new action movie “Back in Action” on Netflix.

The synopsis is: 15 years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, elite spies Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Seth Gordon directed the movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

Demetriou plays the role of Nigel in “Back in Action.”

He was born in London, and is the son of an English mother and a Greek-Cypriot father. He is the younger brother of actress and comedian Natasia Demetriou.

Demetriou on his character Nigel

On what he enjoyed most about playing Nigel, Demetriou said, “What I enjoyed most about playing Nigel had to be working up an on-screen relationship with Glenn Close. It’s dream stuff.”

Demetriou on working with Glenn Close

On working with Glenn Close, Demetriou remarked, “Glenn is so brilliant. We had to kiss a lot and it was just so easy and fun, finding comedy in kissing the icon that is

Glenn Close.”

Director Seth Gordon on casting Jamie Demetriou

Demetriou was a last-minute addition to the script as Nigel.

“That role was written for Jamie specifically and he was the only one we offered

the role,” Gordon said.

“I don’t know what we would’ve done if he hadn’t said yes,” Gordon admitted. “I loved him in the first season of ‘Fleabag’ as the guy from the bus with the big teeth, and

I started getting acquainted with all his other work, like ‘Stath Lets Flats’ which

he won three BAFTAs for in 2020,” he elaborated.

“Between Jamie and Andrew, there’s definitely a lot of ‘Fleabag’ love in here,” Gordon added.

“Back in Action” is available to stream on Netflix.