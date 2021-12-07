James Salvato talks about his 2021 ‘Best of Long Island’ nomination

James Salvato. Photo Courtesy of James Salvato

Singer James Salvato chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his 2021 “Best of Long Island” nomination for “Best Twitter Account on Long Island”.

“It is a true honor to be nominated this year in the Twitter on Long Island category after being nominated in the Best Singer category from 2013 to 2020,” he said.

“What I like about this new chapter, and being part of Twitter is that it’s so flexible yet enduring…I look to add a lot of what’s not only going on in my music career but what also is happening in music in general…I also look to engage supporters with the latest updates in the entertainment field as well… My main aim is to have it be an expansion of many of the things we know and enjoy… Minus the boredom,” he said.

To learn more about the 2021 “Best of Long Island” competition, visit its official website.

“Music-wise, I have been hard at work on a CD of nine original songs which I hope to have out next year,” he said. “I am also honored to have recently won six music Awards in various categories.”

“I am also looking forward to being featured on the cover of a well-known Rock Magazine..so thankful and excited about that! Another goal I have been working on is getting in the studio with one of the major record companies and producing something very special. Very thankful for that as well and looking forward to sharing it with you all when the time is right,” he said.

On his future plans, he said, “My plans for the future are bringing back a lot of the songs of the past that make us stop and say “hey I remember that!”..and gives us an all-around good feeling… Something many recent songs lack…I am also looking into creating a weekly music show which I would be interested in featuring many of the talented artists on the Island.”

He opened up about his latest endeavors. “My latest endeavors involve helping promote many of the artists that might get passed by and otherwise not get heard…They deserve a chance to be heard as any…I will also be Auditioning for The Voice again on December 8. Each year I thankfully get a bit closer to the actual live shows…I hope and pray this will be the one,” he said.

Salvato concluded, “The one thing I would like to add is in the tough times we are living in. We need to support one another more than ever.”