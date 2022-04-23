James Maslow of Big Time Rush stars in ‘We Need to Talk’

James Maslow in 'We Need to Talk.' Photo Courtesy of Global Digital Releasing.

James Maslow of Big Time Rush is starring as Scott, a video game influencer in “We Need to Talk.”

Maslow is best known for playing James Diamond on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush. “We Need to Talk” is a chaotic new romantic comedy that premieres on digital platforms on May 13 via Global Digital Releasing.

Synopsis of ‘We Need to Talk’

Scott (James Maslow) is a self-absorbed online video-game influencer, who speaks to millions of fans every day, but simply cannot (or will not) communicate with the people he loves.

He remains blissfully unaware that he’s the problem until one morning, as she’s walking out the door, his girlfriend Aly tells him, “we need to talk.” Her comment sends Scott spiraling into a day-long tailspin as he seeks wisdom, advice, and emotional support from his social media network of friends, internet trolls, and a myriad of online characters from around the world.

From writer and director Todd Wolfe, “We Need to Talk” also stars Daytime Emmy Award winner Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”), Emily Bett Rickards (“Arrow”), Johnathan Hernandez (HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl”), and Tray Chaney (“The Wire”). This movie features a legion of cameos by real gamers and influencers.

The audience is also invited to a special screening of the film “We Need to Talk” in which they can interact with the cast, see never before seen footage, and get merch on May 12. For more information on this special screening, click here.

In addition to Big Time Rush, James Maslow appeared in iCarly in 2008 and followed that turn up with urFRENZ (2009), Wild Things: Foursome (2010), Getaway (2013), and The Frozen Ground (2013), among other films.

With his co-stars from Big Time Rush, he also formed a real-life band of the same name, releasing an album of original songs from the first season in 2010. Entitled B.T.R, It sold 67,000 copies in its first week and was certified Gold by the RIAA five months later in March 2011. On November 21, 2011, the band released their second album called “Elevate” which sold over 70,000 copies in its first week.

After an eight-year hiatus, Big Time Rush recently reunited. On June 30, they will be performing at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.