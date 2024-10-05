James Kot talks about starring in ‘The Chicken Sisters’

James Kot. Photo Courtesy of James Kot.

Canadian actor James Kot chatted about starring in the Hallmark+ series “The Chicken Sisters.”

How was your experience doing “The Chicken Sisters”?

I loved working on ‘The Chicken Sisters’! The cast, crew, and creatives all really worked well together and that’s definitely not the case on all sets. It was a truly amazing group of people that made this show and we all had a blast doing it.

It was such an opportunity to work with some incredible actors in our industry, including living legends like Wendie Malick and Lea Thompson. What more could you ask for?

What did you like the most about your character? (Frank Jr.)

My favorite part of playing Frank Jr. was definitely the variety in the scenes I got to act. In this first season, you’ll see Frank hope, argue, drink, cry, get romantic and petty, move with vaulting ambition, meet his hero, and even ready himself to fight.

Some of these scenes play dramatically, while others are straight-up comedy. I think the variety of scenes and tones is truly unique to our show.



What did this role teach you about yourself?



I learned that we all have pain that we have to process to move ahead as our best selves. Frank hasn’t processed the grief of his Father and has a bunch of unresolved issues around that, which manifests in his negative behavior.

It’s been a good reminder for me to allow myself to feel what I’m feeling at any given moment, even if it’s difficult, or creates vulnerability. Life is painful at times, it’s inevitable. But you don’t have to bring it to others.



What do your plans for the future include?



In the short term, I’m planning to do some travelling. I found out I was added to the cast of ‘The Chicken Sisters’ while I was on vacation, so I’m finding travelling is a good luck charm for me.

Exciting times come and find you when you open yourself to new possibilities. I’m also looking forward to working on the next project with an incredible script, like the one that Annie Mebane created for ‘The Chicken Sisters’. I’m manifesting: good writing. It’s the best gift for any actor.



How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)



It’s interesting for sure. You can have a clip of your work go viral and millions will see it overnight on social media, which can be cool. But, when you work on a role with blood, sweat, and tears, you hope the digital age draws more viewers to the totality of the work too.

It’s amazing how many exceptional shows streamers have produced all over the world. Our show, ‘The Chicken Sisters’ is now streaming on Hallmark+.

I also think it’s been great for sketch comedy and short form creative people to get their work seen by the world. But, ultimately performers need to be compensated and with the strike last year.

I hope the developing technology benefits both the reach of the work and an artist’s ability to work and make a living doing what they love. I have zero interest in watching an AI written or acted movie.



What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?



For young actors, I encourage them to lead with joy and their own curiosity and have the prerequisite of a love of storytelling. If you’re only in The Biz for fame or money, you don’t generally last very long.

Train in a professional class with a coach who knows their stuff and who isn’t about their own ego or grandeur. I did a degree in acting, but so much learning can happen in a great studio class.

From my perspective, I believe you have to have a personal thread in your work that connects you to our collective humanity and harnesses your creative spirit. If you want to hear me talk more about acting, you can — I own and operate an acting studio, Kot Creative Studios in Vancouver.



What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)



Success is having time for yourself, your loved ones, and those things you do that make life sweet and joyful.

Success is a quiet coffee with my dog sleeping on my leg. Success is loving and being loved. Success is a hammock on a beach.

Success is a great friend who listens. Success is much more about the journey and not the destination.



What would you like to tell our readers about “The Chicken Sisters”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)



‘The Chicken Sisters’ is a unique feel-good funny show set around a generational fried chicken family feud that brings both Southern Drama and laughter to your living room.

Some have said it’s “Gilmore Girls” meets “Ted Lasso,” or “Schitt’s Creek” crossed with “Steel Magnolias.” Whatever you compare it to- it’s a fun and joyful show with a giant heart, and is amplified by whip-smart writing and memorable characters.

To learn more about James Kot, follow him on Instagram.