James Hyde talks about his college football podcast with Greg Vaughan, Camp Dream, and new Lifetime film

James Hyde. Photo Credit: Sueling Hyde.

Actor James Hyde (“Passions” and “The Young and The Restless’) chatted about his new college football podcast with Greg Vaughan, the Camp Dream fan event, and his new Lifetime film.

Hyde co-hosts the “College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg” podcast with longtime friend, Emmy award-winning actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives”).

“This is our first interview for our new podcast,” Hyde revealed. “This is our ninth show that we’ve done in our 11th week.”

Greg Vaughan. Photo Credit: King Lawrence

“I’ve known Greg for a very long time, and we are both very passionate about college football,” Hyde noted.

“Greg and I would always talk about college football in our text messages, and we’ve had so much fun doing that. So, we decided to do our own show called ‘College Football Trash Talk’ and we shot on our episode on August 2nd and it went great,” Hyde elaborated.

“Right now, we are doing an hour, short-form format,” Hyde said. “Greg and I are together on it, and we feed off of each other, and we have a blast.”

Hyde on his vision for the podcast

On his vision for the podcast, Hyde remarked, “We are both doing this for fun, and we are doing this because we are having a great time. We are trying to put out some content and have some fun.”

“We are super excited about it,” Hyde exclaimed. “Perhaps, someday, in a year from now, we will have our own show on a network. Each week, we are looking forward to enhancing the show and come up with some good ideas.”

“Now, we are in our 11th week, and Greg and I are loving it. College football is what we enjoy talking about,” he acknowledged.

“The reason why I love college football so much is not only the competitive edge but it’s the camaraderie, the tailgating, the family, and the fun,” Hyde said. “Each week, every college stadium is sold out with nearly 80,000 fans as they are watching college football.”

“Greg and I wanted to give our own spin on all of that, and we are not giving any advice on spreads,” Hyde added.

James Hyde and Greg Vaughan. Photo Courtesy of ‘College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg’ podcast

Hyde on the Camp Dream event

Earlier this October, Hyde and Vaughan were a part of a “Soaps in the South” Camp Dream benefit event, which helps special needs children and young adults throughout Georgia regardless of their physical or mental condition.

“This was probably one of the best events that I have ever done in my life,” Hyde exclaimed. “When the college football was on TV, we were just in our element, and we were loving it. At the fan event we just did, the fans were very willing to talk about college football with us.”

“This Camp Dream event was one of the best events I’ve ever been to for various reasons… first and foremost, it was very inclusive, and we were just hanging you with everyone and having a great time with everybody,”

“Greg was an amazing addition to this event, and Patrika Darbo is just an absolute hoot and so much fun,” Hyde noted.

“Even though Courtney Hope and I both worked on ‘The Young and The Restless’ together, we didn’t get to spend a lot of time there, but it was great getting to know her better at the Camp Dream event. Overall, was just great,” Hyde explained.

Johnny Wactor. Photo Credit: Paul Smith

Honoring Johnny Wactor at the Camp Dream event

On being a part of the Johnny Wactor tribute at Camp Dream, Hyde said, “It was a beautiful tribute. We all had a drink, and we all sat in a circle. We did a celebratory cheer for him… so that was very special.”

Hyde on his new Lifetime movie ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret’

Hyde was thrilled to be a part of the new Lifetime film “My Professor’s Deadly Secret,” which was directed by Ryan J. Francis.

The synopsis is: With help from her daughter’s tutor, a woman uncovers a shocking family betrayal while investigating the death of her sister.

“It was great,” he exclaimed. Ryan J. Francis directed it, and the moment he first told me that he is directing a movie, I told him I was in… without even needing to hear what the movie is about.”

“I got the script and I got to work with Nicole Marie Johnson. Kayden Tokarski, who plays my daughter, is a real talent and she is really good,” he noted.

“It’s a thriller and it’s a whodunit, and it is shot really well. Acting-wise, Nicole, Maddison Bullock, and Kayden all did a great job. It turned out really well,” Hyde elaborated.

For podcast listeners and fans, Hyde concluded about the podcast, “Greg and I are super excited about this show. We want it to grow organically.”

To learn more about “College Football Trash Talk with James & Greg,” check out its Facebook and Instagram page.

For more information on James Hyde, follow him on Instagram.