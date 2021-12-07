James Hyde of ‘Passions’ talks about his latest projects, the digital age, and success

Actor James Hyde. Photo Credit: Sueling Garcia Hyde

Actor James Hyde (“Passions”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his experiences on “Passions,” “Dutch,” and “Monarca,” his latest endeavors and being an actor in the digital age.

The late U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” James Hyde is a true renaissance man that embodies this wise quotation.

‘Passions’

He enjoyed playing the role of Sam Bennett, the patriarch of the Bennett family on the defunct NBC daytime drama “Passions.” “That role was truly a gift for me,” he said. “It was such an amazing experience for me, and it is something that I will never forget.”

Hyde was drawn to playing Sam for several reasons. “I actually read for the part of Hank when I first went to Los Angeles, that was the role of my brother. Sam is a family guy, and I was told by my agent that the role of Sam would be much more of a presence in the show than Hank so that intrigued me. Playing Sam Bennett was fun because you couldn’t take the character very seriously,” he said.

“I played a cop but I never solved a crime the whole time I was there,” he added with a sweet laugh.

He had great words about two of his on-screen TV children, actors Jade Harlow and Eric Martsolf. “I love Jade Harlow, she is such a great actress and she blossomed even more in her craft after ‘Passions’,” he exclaimed. “Eric is such a nice guy,” he said and praised him for his talent, and charisma, and for being the ultimate showman. Eric deserves to be performing and singing on stage somewhere, he has a great voice,” he said.

‘Monarca’

He enjoyed being a part of the series “Monarca” on Netflix, where he portrays Martin Ross. “That was an amazing experience for me,” he admitted. “I have been busy but I’m very happy.”

‘Dutch’

In “Dutch,” he played the role of Anthony Jacobs. “Preston Whitmore was the director and it was really good working with Lance Gross on it. I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Hyde revealed that his latest projects include “Abduction Runs in the Family” and “Deadly Girls Night Out.” “I’ve been shooting several of these fun Lifetime movies, and I have a few more that are coming out,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Hyde said, “It’s exciting because there are a lot of projects out there. I do love it since there are a lot of great things being filmed out there. When I sit in my room, there are just a plethora of things that I can stream. The adverse aspect of it is that a lot of the older actors out there rely on the residuals.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Hectic, creative, and new beginnings.” “Right now, I am also doing other things besides acting, and I love it,” he said.

“I want to open my own production company and do my own projects,” he added.

Success

Hyde defined the word success as “trying to be successful in my life with my wife and my son.” “Trying to be a great husband and a great father, and also being successful in this business,” he said.

Fans

For his fans and supporters, Hyde concluded, “Soap fans are so loyal. There have been so many fans that follow me on all the projects that I do, and I am grateful for their support. I always like to keep them up-to-date on what is happening with me. Without the fans, there is nothing.”

To learn more about actor James Hyde, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.