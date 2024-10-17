James Hindman talks about his show ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’

James Hindman. Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg Photography.

Actor and playwright James Hindman chatted about his show “What Doesn’t Kill You!”

It was written and performed by Hindman, and it was directed by SuzAnne Barabas; moreover, it is being performed at 59E59 Theaters, and it has been extended to November 3.

Idea for the show

On the idea for the show, he said, “I was out having drinks with the producers at New Jersey Rep. Company and I was telling them the funny things that happened to me when I had my heart attack.”

“After a while one of them said…’You should write a show about this. If you do, we’ll produce it.’ At that point in my life it sounded like the scariest thing in the world… so I said yes,” he added.

Daily inspirations as an actor and playwright

Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor and playwright, he said, “People I meet on the street are my inspiration. Much to my husband’s embarrassment, I will talk to anyone. I love it.”

“I listen to their stories and without my prompt, my imagination takes off, creating an entire world from the bits and pieces they’ve told me. I love celebrating real people,” he added.

Lessons learned from this play

On the lessons learned from this play, he reflected, “This play taught me that I owe it to myself to keep moving no matter what the outcome and that I am much braver than I ever imagined. And that maybe I should be teacher.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “We have been talking about The Edinburgh Festival and a production in London. Both sound very exciting. We’ve also have interest in a US tour.”

“Currently, there is a woman who has performed the female version of the show in Paris and all through France. I would love to see that production continue. The play is also licensed through TRW so I’m hoping theatres will do the show using another actor,” he said.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he said, “You know the old adage – ‘let it go and it will come to you.’ That seems to be a theme in my life. The moment I let go of something, I have one of those defining moments.”

“For example, every time I’ve left the business, these things have happened: My first of 6 Broadway Shows – City of Angels, performed A Grand Night For Singing on the Tony Awards, got a role in the movie Oceans 8, performing What Doesn’t Kill You at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival and the upcoming concert at Carnegie Hall of Pete ‘n’ Keely starring Jennifer Simard and Chris Siebert. That’s going to be very defining for me.”

Advice for young and aspiring playwrights

For young and emerging playwrights, he said, “If you have an idea… trust yourself! Know that it is a good idea and there is a reason you want to tell that story. You just need to keep digging deeper to find why. Too many people give up when they don’t know what to do with the idea.”

“It’s simple… get into a great playwriting class so you can learn about structure,” he said. “Many times I see writers get stuck and don’t know how to move forward…the answer is to always structure.”

“I studied with Arlene Hutton at The Barrow Group. Coincidentally, her play, ‘Blood of the Lamb,’ is also playing at 59E59 Theaters. For me, she was an amazing teacher,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Hindman revealed, “I feel successful when I move an audience. When I see them get angry, laugh, cry. When I get that reaction… I know I’ve done all I can. And that is success to me.”

Closing thoughts on ‘What Doesn’t Kill You!’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “Own your own power! If there are any blocks between you and what you want…simply move them. You’re the one who put them there. Don’t let anything stand in your way. It’s your life…it’s your time on earth. Use it.”

To learn more about his “What Doesn’t Kill You!” show, click here.