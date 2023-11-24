Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

James Hadley talks about new Cirque du Soleil show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

James Hadley, Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director chatted about the new show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Markos Papadatos

Published

New Cirque du Soleil holiday production
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production. Photo Credit: Errisson Lawrence.
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production. Photo Credit: Errisson Lawrence.

James Hadley, Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director chatted about the new show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He spoke about being a part of the digital age, and being able to put a circus show together.

New Cirque du Soleil show

Cirque du Soleil’s “Twas the Night Before…” will be performed at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York from December 7 to 28, 2023.

On being a part of this production, Hadley said, “It has been an absolute joy to be a part of what’s turning in to a Christmas tradition for so many across the USA.  The creative team had so much fun creating this show.”

“We have many new artists joining us and each brings their own unique talents and tricks. It’s always a fun surprise for us to integrate them into the acts. I’m constantly amazed by what our artists bring to the show,” he added.  

Favorite part of the experience

His favorite part of the experience was rediscovering the poem that it is based on. “Even though, like so many kids, we read it as a family every Christmas, there were so many beautiful lines that I’d forgotten. And then the challenge was finding surprising ways to link them to acrobatic acts and characters,” he explained.

The digital age

On being an artistic director in the digital age, now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent, he said, “A big part of our show revolves around exactly that. This generation has always had their devices in hand, so it’s totally normal for them to be on them all the time. This show talks about the importance of family and human connection.”

“It definitely that it takes a village to create a show at Cirque du Soleil,” he admitted.  “Circus performance adds a whole other level of complexity. Fortunately, we had an incredibly talented and experienced village to pull this off.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “I was very fortunate to work with exceptionally talented directors and choreographers when I was a performer on Broadway  It was the best school I could have had.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Hadley said, ” In terms of the show, of course I hope the audience comes away joyful and delighted.”

“I also hope these artists who’ve come from all over the world to share their gifts and are away from their families at Christmas, find a new family with the cast of ‘Twas and an unforgettable experience,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the show

Hadley concluded about the show, “As wonderful as Christmas is, I think we can agree that it can be an incredibly hectic and stressful season. I hope this show gives them a chance to escape that for short time and come out feeling amazed by these incredible performers and with a little more Christmas cheer in their hearts.”

In this article:artistic, Cirque du Soleil, Digital Age, Director, James Hadley, Madison square garden, New York, Production, Show
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Students vs AI — More interesting and challenging than it looks

AI is useful. That doesn’t mean you don’t need to stay alert.

7 hours ago
Billy Joel Billy Joel

Entertainment

Review: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden just in time for Thanksgiving

On November 22, Billy Joel headlined Madison Square Garden in New York just in time for Thanksgiving Eve.

23 hours ago
Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China

Tech & Science

Samsung admits to 2020 data breach

Samsung issues warning to customers following data breach.

14 hours ago
Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change

World

‘Repressive state’: climate activists fear COP28 clampdown in UAE

Rights groups are preparing for the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates with trepidation.

4 hours ago