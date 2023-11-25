Actor James DuMont. Photo Courtesy of James DuMont

James DuMont of “Dallas Buyers Club” talks about “The Righteous Gemstones” and new films.

Working with Tracee Ellis Ross in a new comedy

DuMont co-stars opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon Prime comedy “Candy Cane Lane,” which was directed by Reginald Hudlin. It opens in theaters and on Amazon Prime on December 1, 2023. “That was amazing, I had worked with Reginald before, ” he said. “We get along so incredibly well. We worked very efficiently toegether.”

DuMont plays Tracee Ellis Ross’s boss. “They talk about my character throughout the movie, and he is established early on, and then, all of my scenes are happening at once,” he said. “All my work was basically done in 20 minutes.”

This marks DuMont’s second film with Reginald Hudlin as a director, especially after having co-starred in the biopic “Safety” on Disney+.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’

In addition, DuMont also has a supporting role, Chad, on the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” along with his son, Kelton DuMont . They star opposite John Goodman, Adam Devine and Danny McBride. “That was amazing. I loved every minute of it, and I can’t wait for Season 4,” he said.

“Doing this series felt like coming home for Thanksgiving. I really enjoyed the unpredictability of it. The cast has some of the funniest people and the writing is just amazing. Everybody was treated so well on the set. There was no hierarchy on the set,” he elaborated.

Chad is a member of Jesse’s “gang” whose marriage falls apart after the revelation of his scandalous behavior.

‘Unit 234’ film

DuMont discussed the indie action thriller “Unit 234,” where is seen opposite Don Johnson.

“That is going to be a really good film,” he admitted. “We did a couple of film screening tests for it. This movie was an incredible experience,” he exclaimed.

DuMont on Jared Leto climbing the Empire State Building

DuMont opened up about his on-screen son, Jared Leto on “Dallas Buyers Club” climbing the Empire State Building. “That was pretty wild,” he admitted. “Jared has a free spirit to him. I thought that was pretty bold and scary. He is not afraid to push his limits and boundaries.”

“Jared Leto has always been very generous to me, and he has included me in things,” he said. “Jared felt like my acting work with him on ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ helped win him the Oscar, and that was a huge compliment.”

“That script was worked on for 20 years, so it was very solid,” he acknowledged.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, DuMont said, “This was a tough strike. I feel that we are going up against multi-trillion dollar conglomerates and companies in the entertainment industry that shouldn’t be in the entertainment business.”

‘That Guy’ pilot

He revealed that he has been working on re-doing his pilot for “That Guy.” “It has a Curb Your Enthusiasms vibe to it,” he said. “I think it’s an interesting scenario to be unfamous.”

To learn more about James DuMont, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.