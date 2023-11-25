Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

James DuMont of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ talks about ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and new films

James DuMont of “Dallas Buyers Club” talks about “The Righteous Gemstones” and new films.
Markos Papadatos

Published

James DuMont
Actor James DuMont. Photo Courtesy of James DuMont
Actor James DuMont. Photo Courtesy of James DuMont

James DuMont of “Dallas Buyers Club” talks about “The Righteous Gemstones” and new films.

Working with Tracee Ellis Ross in a new comedy

DuMont co-stars opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon Prime comedy “Candy Cane Lane,” which was directed by Reginald Hudlin. It opens in theaters and on Amazon Prime on December 1, 2023. “That was amazing, I had worked with Reginald before, ” he said. “We get along so incredibly well. We worked very efficiently toegether.”

DuMont plays Tracee Ellis Ross’s boss. “They talk about my character throughout the movie, and he is established early on, and then, all of my scenes are happening at once,” he said. “All my work was basically done in 20 minutes.”

This marks DuMont’s second film with Reginald Hudlin as a director, especially after having co-starred in the biopic “Safety” on Disney+.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’

In addition, DuMont also has a supporting role, Chad, on the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” along with his son, Kelton DuMont . They star opposite John Goodman, Adam Devine and Danny McBride. “That was amazing. I loved every minute of it, and I can’t wait for Season 4,” he said.

“Doing this series felt like coming home for Thanksgiving. I really enjoyed the unpredictability of it. The cast has some of the funniest people and the writing is just amazing. Everybody was treated so well on the set. There was no hierarchy on the set,” he elaborated.

Chad is a member of Jesse’s “gang” whose marriage falls apart after the revelation of his scandalous behavior.

‘Unit 234’ film

DuMont discussed the indie action thriller “Unit 234,” where is seen opposite Don Johnson.

“That is going to be a really good film,” he admitted. “We did a couple of film screening tests for it. This movie was an incredible experience,” he exclaimed.

DuMont on Jared Leto climbing the Empire State Building

DuMont opened up about his on-screen son, Jared Leto on “Dallas Buyers Club” climbing the Empire State Building. “That was pretty wild,” he admitted. “Jared has a free spirit to him. I thought that was pretty bold and scary. He is not afraid to push his limits and boundaries.”

“Jared Leto has always been very generous to me, and he has included me in things,” he said. “Jared felt like my acting work with him on ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ helped win him the Oscar, and that was a huge compliment.”

“That script was worked on for 20 years, so it was very solid,” he acknowledged.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, DuMont said, “This was a tough strike. I feel that we are going up against multi-trillion dollar conglomerates and companies in the entertainment industry that shouldn’t be in the entertainment business.”

‘That Guy’ pilot

He revealed that he has been working on re-doing his pilot for “That Guy.” “It has a Curb Your Enthusiasms vibe to it,” he said. “I think it’s an interesting scenario to be unfamous.”

To learn more about James DuMont, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Dallas Buyers Club, Digital Age, Film, James DuMont, Jared leto, Series, The Righteous Gemstones, tracey ellis ross
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

From heart beats to stomach gurgles: How sounds aid medical diagnoses

The new wireless devices are designed sit softly onto the skin to continuously capture sounds for medical diagnoses.

24 hours ago
A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January and October 2023 A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January and October 2023

World

Booming migrant charter flights to Nicaragua prompt US crackdown

A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January...

21 hours ago
This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin

World

Police officer who killed George Floyd stabbed in prison: US media

This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin - Copyright Hennepin County...

17 hours ago
A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

World

Hamas fighters free first wave of hostages in Gaza truce

A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of...

19 hours ago