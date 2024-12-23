Connect with us

James Denton talks favorite holiday traditions, latest endeavors, and success

Markos Papadatos

Published

James Denton. Photo Credit: Allister Foster
James Denton. Photo Credit: Allister Foster

Actor James Denton chatted at the red carpet of the 2024 Christmas Con, which took place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

Background on James Denton

An American film and TV actor, Denton is known for playing Mike Delfino on the ABC hit series “Desperate Housewives” and Sam Radford in the Hallmark fantasy series “Good Witch.”

Last year, he starred in “Christmas on Cherry Lane” on Hallmark.

Christmas Con

On being at Christmas Con, Denton said, “It’s great, everybody is so nice. Some actors may not like to do these events because they are more introverted and quiet, but I really enjoy meeting people because you get to talk about all of your projects, not just Hallmark movies.”

“Basically, you can talk to the fans about everything you’ve done throughout your entire life, so that is really fun, and the people are wonderful,” he expressed.

Favorite holiday traditions

Regarding his favorite holiday traditions, Denton shared, “It’s funny because your family traditions change from your nuclear family (when you were a kid) to when you have your own family with children.”

“So, you get a whole new group of traditions. We don’t have anything wildly unique. We try to go out and cut out our own tree out in Montana, and that is fun,” he admitted.

“That is a big tradition even though it is very cold there but it is kind of old-fashioned to cut down your own tree. That is my favorite part of it,” Denton elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Denton revealed, “Winding Down.”

“It is not quite an epilogue… it is not the last chapter, that sounds too dark, but I’m in the last phase of the acting chapter,” he explained.

“Right now, I am ‘winding down’ because I am simplifying my life and working on less, and I’m enjoying my adult kids,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Denton said, “Success is just simply satisfaction. It’s not money or fame, it’s being happy where you are, and that is hard because you need money. In this business, if you don’t have a little bit of notoriety, it’s hard to work.”

“Success is just getting to where you feel you are happy with yourself, and what you are doing in life, and that’s easier said and done but you know it when you see it. Success is more about fulfillment than anything you can measure,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor James Denton, follow him on Instagram.

