James Craigmyle talks about the upcoming ‘K-9 Hero Awards’ on GAC Family

James Craigmyle. Photo Credit: Joseph Giddens

K-9 trainer and instructor James Craigmyle chatted about the forthcoming “K-9 Hero Awards” on GAC Family.

America’s top-performing police and military K-9 heroes will be honored by GAC Family with an all-new special “K-9 Hero Awards.” It is hosted by Larissa Wohl alongside US Army Veteran and certified K-9 Trainer, James Craigmyle. “K-9 Hero Awards” is produced for GAC Family by Pleasant Street Entertainment.

“It is such an honor to be able to share the stories of these amazing four-legged heroes,” Craigmyle said.

On his daily motivations as a K-9 dog trainer, he said, “Knowing that I am making a difference to change a dog’s behavior so the owner doesn’t give them up to shelters or dump them on the streets.”

The digital age

Craigmyle opened up about being a K-9 trainer in the digital age. “The digital world doesn’t change the way we train dogs, it just helps us spread our methods to everyone around the world. It allows us to reach people who may not be able to attend training in person,” he said.

For young and aspiring K-9 instructors and dog trainers, he encouraged them to “Be patient, be fair, and understanding.”

On his definition of the word success, he explained, “Setting goals and achieving them. Do not accept no for an answer.”

Craigmyle concluded about the “K-9 Hero Awards,” “All of these dogs and handlers come from all walks of life, but they all work to protect us and keep us safe. We have a platform to recognize their sacrifices and hard work for the world to see.”

To learn more about James Craigmyle, follow him on Instagram.