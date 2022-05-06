Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

James Craigmyle talks about the upcoming ‘K-9 Hero Awards’ on GAC Family

K-9 trainer and instructor James Craigmyle chatted about the forthcoming “K-9 Hero Awards” on GAC Family.

Published

James Craigmyle
James Craigmyle. Photo Credit: Joseph Giddens
James Craigmyle. Photo Credit: Joseph Giddens

K-9 trainer and instructor James Craigmyle chatted about the forthcoming “K-9 Hero Awards” on GAC Family.

America’s top-performing police and military K-9 heroes will be honored by GAC Family with an all-new special “K-9 Hero Awards.” It is hosted by Larissa Wohl alongside US Army Veteran and certified K-9 Trainer, James Craigmyle. “K-9 Hero Awards” is produced for GAC Family by Pleasant Street Entertainment.

“It is such an honor to be able to share the stories of these amazing four-legged heroes,” Craigmyle said.

On his daily motivations as a K-9 dog trainer, he said, “Knowing that I am making a difference to change a dog’s behavior so the owner doesn’t give them up to shelters or dump them on the streets.”

The digital age

Craigmyle opened up about being a K-9 trainer in the digital age. “The digital world doesn’t change the way we train dogs, it just helps us spread our methods to everyone around the world. It allows us to reach people who may not be able to attend training in person,” he said.

For young and aspiring K-9 instructors and dog trainers, he encouraged them to “Be patient, be fair, and understanding.” 

On his definition of the word success, he explained, “Setting goals and achieving them. Do not accept no for an answer.” 

Craigmyle concluded about the “K-9 Hero Awards,” “All of these dogs and handlers come from all walks of life, but they all work to protect us and keep us safe. We have a platform to recognize their sacrifices and hard work for the world to see.” 

To learn more about James Craigmyle, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:gac family, instructor, James Craigmyle, k-9, k-9 hero awards, trainer
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russian military situation deteriorating, strikes inside Russia, and arrival of game-changing equipment from the West

It’s hard to think of a worse military situation than Russia’s in Ukraine being able to “deteriorate.”

13 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Back to coat hanger abortions, just in time for the mid-terms?

Overturning Roe vs Wade strikes directly at the First Amendment.

20 hours ago
A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge

World

Taiwan scraps deal to buy US anti-submarine helicopters

Taiwan has opted out of purchasing anti-submarine helicopters from the United States because they are too expensive.

16 hours ago
John Lee's elevation to the chief executive's office caps a remarkable rise for a man whose police career lifted him from a working-class family to the upper echelons of Hong Kong's political establishment John Lee's elevation to the chief executive's office caps a remarkable rise for a man whose police career lifted him from a working-class family to the upper echelons of Hong Kong's political establishment

World

John Lee: the former Hong Kong cop Beijing trusts

As a former beat cop who rose to become Hong Kong's security chief, John Lee is the one person China's leaders trust to run...

23 hours ago