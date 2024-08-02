James Carpinello talks about ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Off-Broadway

Andrew Barth Feldman and James Carpinello in 'Little Shop of Horrors.' Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Actor James Carpinello chatted about starring in “Little Shop of Horrors” Off-Broadway.

Carpinello plays the role of the dentist, Orin Scrivello D.D.S., as well as multiple other characters in the musical.

Playing the character Orin

On playing the dentist Orin, Carpinello said, “I love it. This has been a dream role of mine forever. My first play in New York City was with Michael Mayer, who directed this production, so when I was asked to do it, it was a dream job, and I couldn’t say no.”

“As a kid who hated going to the dentist, I get to exploit all of those horrible, deep-seated dental fears that we all have,” he noted.

“As a whole, I think it’s one of the best musicals ever written, and it’s so efficient. It’s a great, iconic and fantastic role. If that weren’t enough, I get to play seven other characters in the show,” he elaborated.

“This musical keeps you on your toes, that’s for sure,” he admitted. “Our puppeteers are just unbelievable.”

On having to wear the mask for his role, Carpinello said, “You get used to it after a while. In the beginning, it was very disorienting. You have no depth perception, so you are relying on geography. Once you get used to it, like anything else, you figure it out. It gets a little hot but other than that, it’s fine.”

Sarah Hyland, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Kevin Del Aguila in ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman.

Carpinello on working with Sarah Hyland and Andrew Barth Feldman

Carpinello opened up about working with Sarah Hyland as the female lead (Audrey) and Andrew Barth Feldman as Seymour.

“Sarah is amazing, she is the sweetest and she’s a consummate professional,” he said. “Sarah is insanely talented and incredibly funny. Both she and Andrew Barth Feldman are just pros. Sarah started in theatre before she went on to find fame in TV. I think she is super happy to be there, and I love being on stage with her.

“Andrew is fantastic, and he is just a wonderful actor. Andrew is the best person to be on stage with,” Carpinello said.

“I’ve been lucky to play my character with two separate casts,” Carpinello noted. “I’ve done it with Jinkx Monsoon and Corbin Bleu, and now with Sarah and Andrew.”

“It is really fun to see how the production shifts but also how Michael Mayer directed this piece so efficiently. I did it two months with Jinkx and Corbin, and I stayed on to do it with Andrew and Sarah. Cast aside, the production is amazing,” he explained.

In return, Hyland had great words about Carpinello. When asked how it feels to share the stage with James Carpinello, Sarah Hyland remarked, “James is amazing! It is amazing to get to work with him.”

Future plans for Carpinello

Carpinello is looking forward to continuing to play Orin in “Little Shop of Horros” and he also spoke about “Lost Boys: The Musical.”

“We’ve been working on it for more than three years, and it is in development right now. “I am very excited to share it with people,” he said.

“It is going to be incredible. We are going to adapt it into a Broadway musical based on the Warner Bros. movie. I am looking forward for my producing duties for ‘Lost Boys’,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I have mixed feelings about the digital age. I just deleted my TikTok from my phone because I was on it too often.”

“I think I need a little break… I’m old,” he said with a sweet laugh. “I mean social media is very addictive.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he shared, “New Adventures.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “heal people.” “I think we need a lot of that right now,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Carpinello said, “Success means finding joy in whatever it is that you are participating in. It’s not about money or fame. It’s about peace and happiness with yourself and your family, and the people you care about and love.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

For viewers and fans, he concluded, “I just think this show is the definitive production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and everyone should come and see it.”

To learn more about James Carpinello, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on “Little Shop of Horrors,” check out its official website, and follow the show’s Instagram page.

