Jake Foy talks about writing the film ‘More Together’

Jake Foy on the set of 'More Together.' Photo Credit: Asad Ilyas.

Actor and musician Jake Foy chatted about writing the film “More Together.”

The synopsis is: After years of best friendship, teenage Tom and Lucy finally surrender to spending the night together. As their new love blossoms, and Lucy’s ‘time of the month’ is late, the pair are forced to face the music of adulthood head-on”

Foy on the movie ‘More Together’

“It has been fantastic,” he exclaimed about being a part of “More Together.” “We are gearing up to release it, which is really exciting. It has been two years in the pipeline since we shot it. We filmed it the week before I started shooting ‘Ride.’ It has been a wild journey to get it here.”

Foy revealed that “More Together” was inspired by true events. “It was built in an academic lab that Drew Gasparini (who wrote the music and lyrics) was in 15 years ago, actually. I am very lucky to be working with Drew. He built the music around a story of his in high school. Music-wise, there are two journeys, and we built an entirely new story based on those songs through my writing of the original screenplay.”

“The screenplay was a really interesting journey,” he admitted. “I hadn’t written anything that long, so it runs the same length as a television pilot. This screenplay taught me about the collaborative process, which has taken a new shape on this project, and that was really cool.”

Foy on his experience on ‘Ride’

On being a part of the western series “Ride,” he said, “Doing ‘Ride’ was really cool. In the end, ending up on The CW was fantastic because we got to reach a whole new audience.”

“I know it was a bit of a homecoming for Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff, who had been on their program before. There is no formal end to that journey… We might make some TV movies together, but time will tell,” he said.

“At the moment, ‘Ride’ is on pause but it was a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “We got to work with a lot of really wonderful people on that show. It would be nice to do more with ‘Ride.’ I have confidence and optimism about it. We got along like a real family, and that chemistry is really hard to replicate.”

Jake Foy. Photo Credit: David Brown, Hallmark Media

“We can even act the show out in our living rooms when we get together as friends,” he said with a sweet laugh. “That show was a lesson in cliffhangers, for sure. We got to do a lot but there is a lot more in the story that is worth exploring. I think it was fantastically created by the showrunners.”

Foy on working with Marcus Rosner and Beau Mirchoff

On working with Marcus Rosner on “Ride,” Foy said, “Marcus is doing so well, and he is a real inspiration too,” Foy said. “From a TV older brother to a real-life mentor, he is great. Everything he does in front of the camera and behind the camera is exceptional.”

Marcus Rosner. Photo Credit: Lane Dorsey

“Marcus is doing a lot for the Canadian film industry in Alberta, where he grew up. Marcus is always doing more than he needs to, which is great. Marcus has made a huge impact on the film industry in Edmonton,” he elaborated.

“Beau Mirchoff, who plays my other on-screen brother, is a great guy as well,” he added.

Beau Mirchoff and Jake Foy in ‘Rodeo and Juliet.’ Photo Credit: David Brown, Hallmark Media

Closing thoughts on ‘More Together’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “I think ‘More Together’ is an exciting opportunity to connect with an audience that is younger. Having this speak to a Gen Z audience was really incredible.

“Now, to be able to bring these characters to life 15 years later with an original story is really awesome,” he said.

“This is the first time that my writing will be streamed internationally, and to have done it with a team that is loving and committed is really great,” he acknowledged.

“We also look forward to releasing the motion picture soundtrack for it, which will go live this July, and it comes with karaoke instrumental tracks. Hopefully, this young audience will get to tap their toes to the tunes and sing along if they feel like it as well,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor and musician Jake Foy, follow him on Instagram.