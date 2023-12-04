Jaime Andrews talks about ‘The Brink: A Memoir,’ and the digital age

Jaime Andrews . Photo Credit: Stacey Bode

Actress Jaime Andrews chatted about “The Brink: A Memoir.” She also discussed being an author and an actress in the digital age.

Motivation to write this memoir

On her inspiration to write this book, Andrews said, “I knew for years that I had a crazy story to tell, and what pushed me into writing it was when we learned that James Frey lied in his memoir, Million Little Pieces.”

“I figured well , I don’t need to make anything up. This was 20 years ago, and I passed on publication at the time because I wanted to do it anonymously. That might’ve been dumb, but the book is pretty scandalous and I didn’t want it to get in the way of my acting career,” she explained.

“Now, I’m finally at a point where I don’t feel like I have anything to lose, and if it can help someone out there who is struggling, then it’s worth it to put The Brink: a memoir out in the world. Plus, ’90s nostalgia is so hot right now,” she said.

Writing process of this book

When asked if writing this memoir was a cathartic process, she responded, “Writing my memoir was truly like an exorcism. It poured out of me so easily; I think I wrote it in about three months.”

“It definitely helped to get the whole thing out on paper, but I think it took me until fairly recently to make peace with my history. Maybe that’s why I’m ready to share it now. I’m finally okay with all of it,” she added.

Lessons learned from writing this book

On the lessons learned from writing this memoir, she revealed, “Writing this story reminded me of how strong I am. Not everyone is as fortunate to go through what I have and come out relatively unscathed.”

“I look at the book now and can’t even recognize the girl in the story,” she admitted. “She is alien to me. So it definitely makes me proud that I was able to turn my life around so completely, and not just survive, but succeed.”

The digital age

On being an actress and author in the digital age, she said, “Well, it does feel like there is so much content nowadays, that it’s hard to imagine how anyone’s work can break through.”

“Also, your audience has much more access to you online, which has its up and down sides. On one hand, it’s amazing to hear from people all over the world whom your work has touched, but, on the other, it breeds a familiarity that I think can confuse people,” she elaborated.

“I’m also not a fan of people being cast because of their online following, but I think I’ve aged out of that particular issue,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she said, “I made a movie this year too, Division, and it’s very political, so I’m hoping it can find a foothold in the coming election year. I’m also working on the sequel for The Brink: a memoir, called Further, because things got even worse for me later, believe it or not.”

“Then, I’ve got this screenplay called Hardcore that I’m really excited about, so I’m trying to find a home for that and a few more films and series in the pipeline,” she hinted.

“I still want to make a graphic novel of my play Cookie & the Monster, too, but I keep hitting roadblocks on that. Still, I think it’s the first time in my life that I’m really excited for what’s ahead of me,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors and authors

For young and aspiring actors and authors, she said, “Work hard! Your results will be commensurate with the amount of work you put in.”

“Learn everything you can about your chosen field, and don’t be too disheartened by the setbacks. That might be the hardest part, but how you weather the downturns is essential to being prepared for your successes,” she said.

“Also, for writing in particular: just do it. Don’t judge the results, just get it all out on the page. You can make it better in re-writes,” she added.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Andrews said, “I used to think that supporting yourself with your craft equated success, but when I first found myself in that position, I realized that’s not what makes you happy.”

“I think success is making the most of yourself, your life, and following through on the pursuit of all your dreams. The money doesn’t matter. Okay, it helps, but it shouldn’t be the goal,” she added.

Closing thoughts on the book

Andrews remarked about the book, “I hope that young people – especially young women – can read my book and see the perils of making bad choices. It would be so satisfying to know that folks who are having a hard time can look at The Brink: a Memoir and know that there is hope for them, and that, no matter how bad things may seem, they are capable of turning things around.”

“Also, I hope it makes people laugh. That’s my favorite thing to do,” she revealed.

“The Brink: A Memoir” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Jaime Andrews, check out her official website.