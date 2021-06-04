Jacob Young talks about upcoming ‘All My Children’ virtual reunion

Connect with us

Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming “All My Children” virtual reunion on Sunday, August 1.

Jacob Young
Jacob Young. Photo by Cliff Lipson, CBS.
Young remarked, “‘All My Children’ was such a special show. It not only meant so much to the fans but also meant so much to the cast as well. That is why so many of us are getting together for this special event.”

“Please join us,” Young exclaimed.

Young will be joined with former “All My Children” co-stars Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, Vincent Irizarry, Walt Willey, Darnell Williams, Melissa Claire Egan, Rebecca Budig, Alicia Minshew, Jordi Vilasuso, Aiden Turner, and Laurence Lau.

The proceeds will benefit such charitable organizations as Contractors for Kids and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

This forthcoming “All My Children” virtual reunion, which will take place on August 1, is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this virtual event, click here.

