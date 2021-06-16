Connect with us

Jacob Young spotlights Terri Ivens in ‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ mental health podcast

Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young spotlighted Emmy-nominated actress Terri Ivens in his “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Terri Ivens
Terri Ivens. Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
Terri Ivens. Photo by Bjoern Kommerell

Ivens is best known for her roles as Simone Torres in the defunct soap opera “All My Children” from 2001 to 2007, and Orchid in the hit digital series “The Bay,” the latter of which she earned a Daytime Emmy nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series” back in 2018.

Ivens released her debut novel, “The Buzz: Pointing Fingers,” in 2014.

His entire “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast episode with Terri Ivens may be heard by clicking here. It is sponsored by Boys Town.

To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram, and his Linktree page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Terri Ivens in November of 2020.

In this article:Jacob Young, Mental health, Podcast, real conversations, Terri Ivens

