Jacob Young spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Jacob Young
Jacob Young. Photo by Cliff Lipson, CBS.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host. She spoke with Jacob Young about his journey in the daytime drama world, and he opened up about his latest endeavors and acting projects, which include roles in the TV series “The Walking Dead,” as well as “High School the Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about Jacob Young, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

