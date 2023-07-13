Jack Wagner talks about Season 10 of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Actor Jack Wagner. Photo Credit: David Dolsen, Hallmark Media

Jack Wagner chatted about returning to the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart,” where Season 10 kicks off at the end of this month.

‘When Calls the Heart’

Neill Fearnley directed from a script by Derek Thompson. The series is based on the novel “When Calls the Heart” by Janette Oke.

The synopsis of the first episode “Carpe Diem” is: Hope Valley faces an economic downturn together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Bill (Jack Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the future of the town.

“I am ready for it,” he admitted. “We start the season, and there is a revelation that happens right around the community there, which turns out to be a wellness spring. That’s a big deal in terms of my character. It airs on July 30, Elizabeth is teaching her class ‘Carpe Diem,’ which means ‘seize the moment’,” he said.

“This season will make the fans laugh and cry,” he added.

Playing Bill Avery

He has played the role of Bill Avery in “When Calls the Heart.” “It has been nice to play this character who is rigid and by the book. Bill has been a sheriff, a judge, and has showed no weaknesses,” he said.

“It has been nice to have some scenes with Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, where my character shows some vulnerability. I love how by the book my character is, and I also like the comedy that he brings to the series.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Wagner responded, “It means nothing to me, I am an actor. I show up and try to bring to life every scene I do. I don’t pay attention to where it airs or streams. I show up, hit my mark, and I try not to bump into the furniture.”

“I would look into different series that I find interesting on Netflix. I loved ‘Ozark’ and I would look into those type of things. I also loved ‘Game of Thrones’ and I am watching the last season of ‘Outlander’ right now,” he said.

“I’m always drawn to shows that have massive production because I know what it takes to shoot at that level, the timeline it takes, the makeup, props, and the blood. Our show is so tight, we do two episodes in 13.5 days. I am always amazed at the production values of these high-budget series.”

Daytime dramas

In his daytime days, he is known for his acting work in such soap operas as “General Hospital” and “The Bold and The Beautiful,” as well as the defunct drama series “Santa Barbara” and “Melrose Place.”

When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy, he noted that it is important to come prepared. “Make sure you know your lines,” he stressed. “Luckily, most actors like to run lines, and that was the key. We call it power-running, and we ran the lines over and over and then we shot the scenes.”

“In my soap opera days, I would have 30 to 50 pages of dialogue, but that is not the case when you shoot film. Soap operas would have five cameras, while for film, we shoot with one camera,” he added.

When asked if he would go back to the soap opera world, he responded, “Maybe perhaps for some small arc but I wouldn’t go back as a contract regular.”

Emmy nominations

For his acting work on daytime TV, Wagner has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, one for “Outstanding Lead Actor” for playing Dominick “Nick” Marone on “The Bold and Beautiful” in 2005, and one for “Outstanding Juvenile Male in a Drama Series” for playing Frisco Jones on “General Hospital.”

“Those Emmy nominations were great, especially because there was 15 shows back then, so it meant more. It was a real honor to be nominated,” he said.

Virtual fan events

Wagner shared that he enjoyed being a part of the virtual fan event for Coastal Entertainment back in November of 2021. “That Zoom event was fun. It is very enjoyable to connect with the fans,” he said.

ChristmasCon

He also likes to participate in ChristmasCon events. “Those are fun,” he admitted. “I enjoy showing up with all the other actors, sign autographs, take a lot of selfies, and see the fans.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wagner said, “Grateful that I am still able to do what I’ve done for 42 years.” “This is my 42nd year on TV this year,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, Wagner said, “Stay with your ambition. You have to be ambitious in everything that you do. I went to drama school, I was in classes, and I would do small plays here and there.”

“I always had my foot in the theater so I would suggest to young actors for them to always have their foot in the game in terms of always acting and always working. Continue to work on your craft by going to acting classes and doing small plays,” he elaborated.

“Learning those tools early helps really give you a foundation in a career,” he added.

Golf tournament in Lake Tahoe

He shared that presently, he is at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. “The weather is beautiful out here, that is where I am now. The tournament starts tomorrow so I am getting some practice in today, and hopefully, I will be ready,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Wagner said, “Having a successful present moment because that’s the only one we’ve got.”

To learn more about veteran actor Jack Wagner, follow him on Instagram.