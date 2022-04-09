Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story’ wins big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards

The popular audio drama “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” won big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards.

Published

'Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story'
Photo Courtesy of 'Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story'
Photo Courtesy of 'Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story'

The popular audio drama “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” won big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards, which took place on Thursday, April 7 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

“Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” is a tale about love in Al Capone’s Chicago. It is inspired by the true story of Louise Rolfe and Jack McGurn. The two were involved in the famous trial after the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929.

The story is set in the Prohobitin Beer Wars in 1920s Chicago​​, where Lisa Kudrow (“Friends” alumna) plays Louise Rolfe, the “Blonde Alibi” that gets Jack (Leigh Joel Scott) acquitted from the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1929), which he masterminded.

It is based on a story by John Watson, and the original music was composed by David Myles Lewis. It was subsequently produced by Yeon Jin Lee and Mehmet Gungoren, as well as sound supervised by Audrey Gu and Cabba Cai.

Audio dramas have experienced a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” was the recipient of two 2022 Indie Series Awards.

It won the coveted award for “Best Audio Fiction Series” and lead actor Leigh Joel Scott won for “Best Actor — Audio Fiction.”

In addition, Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) was nominated for “Best Actress — Audio Fiction” for playing Lou, and the series also secured nominations for “Best Ensemble — Audio Fiction.”

For a complete list of this year’s winners, check out the Indie Series Awards website.

To learn more about “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story,” visit its official website, and check out the episodes on Spotify. Follow the audio drama on Instagram and Twitter.

In this article:Audio, Drama, fiction, gangster love story, Indie Series Awards, Jack and Lou, leigh joel scott, Lisa kudrow
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

21 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Tech & Science

Good idea or bad idea? Storing driver details on your iPhone

In the U.S., owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license can now add them to their digital wallets. Is this a good...

23 hours ago

World

UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an attack on a train station.

9 hours ago
US President Joe Biden made no secret of championing his first nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who becomes the first Black woman confirmed to the nation's highest bench US President Joe Biden made no secret of championing his first nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who becomes the first Black woman confirmed to the nation's highest bench

World

Biden eyes political rebound after historic Supreme Court triumph

The Thursday confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court marks an undeniable success for Joe Biden.

12 hours ago