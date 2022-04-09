‘Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story’ wins big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards

Photo Courtesy of 'Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story'

The popular audio drama “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” won big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards, which took place on Thursday, April 7 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

“Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” is a tale about love in Al Capone’s Chicago. It is inspired by the true story of Louise Rolfe and Jack McGurn. The two were involved in the famous trial after the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929.

The story is set in the Prohobitin Beer Wars in 1920s Chicago​​, where Lisa Kudrow (“Friends” alumna) plays Louise Rolfe, the “Blonde Alibi” that gets Jack (Leigh Joel Scott) acquitted from the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1929), which he masterminded.

It is based on a story by John Watson, and the original music was composed by David Myles Lewis. It was subsequently produced by Yeon Jin Lee and Mehmet Gungoren, as well as sound supervised by Audrey Gu and Cabba Cai.

Audio dramas have experienced a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” was the recipient of two 2022 Indie Series Awards.

It won the coveted award for “Best Audio Fiction Series” and lead actor Leigh Joel Scott won for “Best Actor — Audio Fiction.”

In addition, Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) was nominated for “Best Actress — Audio Fiction” for playing Lou, and the series also secured nominations for “Best Ensemble — Audio Fiction.”

For a complete list of this year’s winners, check out the Indie Series Awards website.

To learn more about “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story,” visit its official website, and check out the episodes on Spotify. Follow the audio drama on Instagram and Twitter.