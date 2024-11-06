Jaason Simmons talks about ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ documentary

Jaason Simmons. Photo Courtesy of Jaason Simmons.

Australian actor Jaason Simmons chatted about being a part of “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” docuseries on Hulu.

This documentary takes an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the globe’s most famous lifeguards to life.

American author, speaker, and leader John C. Maxwell once said: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.” This quotation applies to Jaason Simmons.

‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’

“It was interesting because I shot that five years ago,” he admitted. “I wasn’t sure what parts were going to be used, and I think it turned out really good.”

Working with director and showrunner Matthew Felker

On working with director Matthew Felker, Simmons jokingly laughed, “Matt has been a pain in the ass; no, I am only kidding.”

“Matt is great,” he exclaimed. I hadn’t told my story at all throughout my life because I’m a private person. We were able to tell my story in an authentic and nice fashion.”

“I trusted what he was going to do with it, so I think that Matt is pretty cool. I wouldn’t have done this for anybody else, really,” Simmons elaborated.

Actor and lifeguard Michael Newman. Photo Courtesy of Michael Newman.

Simmons on Michael Newman

Simmons remembered the late but great Michael “Newmie” Newman. “Newmie was amazing. He was the one that taught me how to swim properly,” he recalled.

“Even though I’m Australian, I wasn’t a brilliant or strong swimmer, so Newmie was a big part in helping me become a better swimmer, for sure.”

“Without Newmie there is no Logan Fowler,” he said. “Without Michael Newman training and mentoring us, there is no ‘Baywatch,’ just a crappier version of ourselves. He made us strive and believe we could do anything… and so we did,” he added.

Playing Logan in ‘Baywatch’

On playing Logan Folwer in the show “Baywatch,” he shared, “I really enjoyed working with my friends. We were all very close, and we created such a friendship bond. I was only halfway through drama school at the time, and it was easy for me to play that character for some reason.”

“I do think that Yasmine Bleeth’s character and I should have stayed together a bit longer on the show, but apart from that, I got to do everything,” he noted.

Nicole Eggert in ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.’ Photo Credit: ABC New Studios.

Working with Nicole Eggert as producer

“Nicole is great,” he exclaimed. “I had met her before I started ‘Baywatch’ because we had the same publicist, and then throughout this process, it was great to experience her journey, and be there for that.”

“I think Nicole has done an amazing job. What I always liked about Nicole is that she is not only kicking cancer in the ass, she is kicking everything in the ass. She always has,” he added.

Jeremy Jackson of ‘Baywatch.’ Photo Credit: Austyn Caraway Photography

Jaason Simmons on Jeremy Jackson

Simmons is thrilled by the positive impact that Jeremy Jackson is making these days with his work.

Presently, Jackson is encouraging people in drug and alcohol detox centers and mental health facilities, by sharing his own personal experiences, motivating them, and giving them hope.

“Jeremy is going so much great work, and I am so proud of him. Jeremy is doing workshops, and he is really following through on his word. It is great to see him thrive during this time. It has been really nice to see,” Simmons acknowledged.

Jaason Simmons on Stacy Keach

Simmons had great words about working with veteran actor Stacy Keach. “Stacy is amazing,” he exclaimed.

“When I went to work with him, we had the same trailer, and he was doing his voice exercises for the script. He was really drilling his lines; he has such a presence in his acting. I respect him so much,” Simmons said.

“Stacy Keach is all about the work, and he was just great to work opposite of, and to learn from,” Simmons added.

Simmons on Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign

On being a part of Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign, which helps preserve music and arts programs in schools, Simmons revealed, “It was organic. The work that Brad has been doing with it has been amazing! I can’t wait to get together with Brad and get new stuff done.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “It’s a working title.”

“I am enjoying it,” he said. “It is so nice to reminisce because back then, we didn’t have time to enjoy it, and now, a whole new generation of people is discovering us.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he would “go back and talk to all the people that have passed on in their lives, especially five minutes before they passed away, to express my feelings and have closure with them.”

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success is how happy I am feeling inside. Right now, I am feeling really good.”

“The fans make me feel enthusiastic to how I can contribute to the future,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’

For fans and supporters, he remarked, “When I was asked what ‘Baywatch’ means to me, my answer was ‘Baywatch is family.’ To me, it still is family, and if you watch it, I think you can see that from my perspective.”

“It was a group of kids trying to make entertainment and be under scrutiny at the same time. Now, we can just enjoy it and pass it on,” Simmons concluded.

To learn more about Jaason Simmons, follow him on Instagram.