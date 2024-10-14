Isadora Ortega talks about her film ‘Another Love Story’

Isadora Ortega. Photo Credit: Anastasiya Sazhina.

Actress and screenwriter Isadora Ortega chatted about her movie “Another Love Story,” which she co-wrote and stars in.

This timely film, inspired by true events, sheds light on domestic abuse and its devastating impacts, offering an essential narrative during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.

“Another Love Story” is a deeply personal project for Isadora. The film was inspired by the tragic loss of her childhood friend to domestic violence, and it aims to not only raise awareness but to drive change in the legal framework surrounding domestic abuse prevention.

For her moving portrayal in this film, Isadora was honored with the Best Actress award at the New York International Film Awards.

How did “Another Love Story” come about?

Another love story emerged from a deeply personal tragedy. A very dear friend of mine was killed by her partner, who then took his own life. We were all left in shock and grief.

As I began researching the issue, I realized how widespread domestic abuse is in our society—it’s a major social issue that often goes unnoticed.

What did this role and screenplay teach you about yourself?

Portraying Miriam and co-writing the screenplay showed me how art can be incredibly healing. When we’re in pain, we often discover that many others are suffering from the same cause.

While filming “Another Love Story,” a few crew members approached me to share their own similar experiences, even showing me pictures, and I was left speechless.

This taught me not to let pain go to waste, but to channel it into creating something positive—something that might help change and improve someone else’s life.

Why is the cause of Domestic Violence awareness so important to you?

After researching the issue of domestic abuse, I began examining the laws and government efforts to protect victims and support their recovery.

What I found was alarming—the laws are outdated and inadequate. It’s disturbing to see how little has changed, and I believe we need to do more to address this issue.

Additionally, domestic abuse is closely tied to mental health, making it crucial that we become more aware of our mental well-being. When you truly love someone, you don’t harm them.

What do your plans for the future include?

I love creating from a place grounded in reality, drawing from facts, history, and deeply rooted subjects. I have several other projects in the works that focus on society, history, science, and human morality.

So, you can expect to see more of that—more films that reflect my culture and the people I grew up with.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Everything has the power to either uplift or destroy—it all depends on who is in control. Social media itself isn’t inherently good or bad; it’s the people behind it, the users, who make that distinction.

I try to be mindful and not overindulge when it comes to social media or technology.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors, filmmakers and content creators?

I believe it’s important to create and to tell our stories. If you feel you have a story to share, tell it, and try to connect with other emerging filmmakers. We’re all unique, and the way I tell a story is different from how someone else would.

There’s room for all of us to tell stories. It’s crucial to connect with people who share your passion for creating art, especially those who know more than you—that’s how we grow.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

To me, success means doing what I love without feeling rushed. It’s about embracing slow, peaceful mornings, sitting down to enjoy dinner with my family, watching TV together, and creating lasting memories.

Sharing beautiful moments with my loved ones and having the freedom to do so—that’s what success truly means to me.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Another Love Story”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“Another Love Story” is a very raw film. It reveals the signs of isolation and how a person can change, becoming a shadow of who they once were. What I hope people take from this is the ability to recognize those signs.

Pay attention to your friends and family—hopefully, it won’t be too late to help them.

“Another Love Story” is available for streaming on Tubi.

To learn more about actress and screenwriter Isadora Ortega, follow her on Instagram.