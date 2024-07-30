Isabelle Fuhrman talks about starring in ‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1’

Isabelle Fuhrman in 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.' Photo Credit: Richard Foreman, Warner Bros. Pictures.

American actress Isabelle Fuhrman chatted about starring in “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1,” and working with Kevin Costner.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Isabelle Fuhrman.

A multi-faceted chronicle, “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” covers the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

A story of America too big for one film, this true cinematic event also stars Kevin Costner, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Baird (“The Explorers Guild”) and produced through his Territory Pictures.

The first installment was released in theaters nationwide on June 28, 2024 (and it is also available on digital), and the second will be released on August 16, 2024.

Fuhrman on being a part of a western

On her experience doing this project, she said, “I’ve always dreamed of being in a western since I was young. Westerns are what I used to imagine when I’d think of ‘being in the movies’.”

“Every day felt like walking into another time and another world. I felt so lucky to be a part of such a formidable cast that all supported each other. Our crew really became family. To me, it felt like what making movies is ‘supposed to feel like’,” she said.

“I know that is a cliche to say, but it is a rarity to work on a project with such an epic story, deep characters, and of course — with a legend like Kevin Costner at the helm and yet, I felt that every day I was a kid again, playing pretend in my backyard with my friends. It was magic being on set every day,” she elaborated.

Portraying her character Diamond Kittredge

On playing her character Diamond Kittredge, she said, “Diamond is a force of nature. She is really my favorite character I’ve played in a long time. She is whip smart, incredibly funny, big hearted and really is morphed by this westward journey.”

“In many ways, Diamond is mysterious and complicated, but what I love about her is she just says it how it is, it completely herself — and she is quite simply, unbridled by fear. Kevin named her Diamond for a reason,” she exclaimed.

“What I have loved about playing Diamond is being able to jump back and forth in time from being a teenager to a grown woman through her journey,” she noted.

“I feel really lucky that I’ve been able to go back and forth with my age in my career,” Fuhrman said.

“I don’t think another actor, other than myself in ‘Orphan’ has ever played an adult at 10 and played a teenager in their mid-twenties. That makes me feel sort of timeless and I love that,” she added.

Fuhrman on working with Kevin Costner as a lead actor and director

On working with Academy Award winner Kevin Costner, she said, “Kevin is such a generous spirit and kindhearted man. He was specific about what he wanted from each moment in the films, but also gave us freedom within his blocking and beats to play and inject our own choices into these roles.”

“I felt like he trusted me implicitly with Diamond — down to our first meeting when he offered me the role after 10 minutes of speaking. He gave us the most incredible sandbox to play in with detailed sets, the most beautiful costumes, and the best of the best to act opposite,” she elaborated.

“When your director cares about making every single ingredient perfect on a set, it is very easy to go to work and do your best. The bar is raised by everyone around you, and it makes you grow and rise to the occasion to be better. I learned so much from him every day, and I still do,” she added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay and role

On the lessons learned from this screenplay and role, she reflected, “I learned that like Diamond, I am a force to be reckoned with too.”

“Kevin and I were talking after I saw the first Horizon film and I said, ‘Look, just let me know when I can see Horizon 2 and I am there.’ He looked at me, gently pushed my shoulder and said, ‘I knew I hired the right girl to be Diamond, you’re always ready for the next.’ I really am,” she elaborated.

“As much as I love to transform into different characters, I believe that all actors have an innate essence,” she admitted. “It comes from who they are as people, and you can see it even in the most unrecognizable performances.”

“Playing Diamond allowed me to see just how tough I am, but also learn not to allow that part of myself be the strongest,” she said.

“My heart, my kindness and ability to forgive are my biggest assets — and my bravery, strength and toughness add to it, but shouldn’t be the focal point,” she explained.

“This is a lesson Diamond sadly doesn’t learn and that changes her as this saga continues,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, Fuhrman said, “You don’t deserve anything, and don’t ever rest on your talent.”

“This business is different than any other, you can work for years and still be waiting for that big moment in your career where you get the Oscar nomination — heck, I’ve been doing this since I was 10, almost 18 years at this point… and I haven’t gotten there yet. I know I will,” she acknowledged.

“Just because you paid your ‘dues’ doesn’t mean you deserve anything,” she said. “People show up from all over the world to be actors every day and sometimes someone’s first job makes their career overnight.”

“Don’t pay attention, focus on yourself and keep consistency in your life,” Fuhrman said. “Anyone can be talented, there are so many talented people in this world, but it is hard, consistent work with that talent that allow you to go far in any industry. Just keep working and be prepared that any role could be the one that could change it all.”

Fuhrman shares her career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “When I was a kid, my dad and I watched the ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and I remember when Dorothy went to Oz… the whole world turned to color!”

Fuhrman continued, “I asked my dad, ‘How do I go there?’ He said to me, ‘You have to be in the movies to go to Oz.’ I feel that way on set all the time.

“I have these moments where I feel the chills all over my body and I know that I am in Oz. Somehow, I found myself here,” she acknowledged.

Fuhrman defines success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success is really subjective. I feel successful some days and I don’t others. I am sure even the most successful people in the world feel that way.”

“There is so much I want to accomplish, and I am really working on all of it. If I truly felt like I was successful — maybe I wouldn’t keep striving to be better, and I love the adventure, I really enjoy it,” she explained.

“I think striving to be better one day to the next — and being able to keep consistent in that, is my current definition of success but that could change in a few years,” she admitted.

Isabelle Fuhrman in ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.’ Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Closing thoughts on ‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1’

For viewers and fans, she remarked about “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1,” “It is the story of America. The United States of America, really is the main protagonist and antagonist of the story.”

“All the characters in the film have different ideas of what this country is, but also have vastly different expectations of what America should be for them,” she noted.

Fuhrman stated, “It’s a big western epic that zooms in on the people who came to this country and what they hoped that America could offer them; the trials, tribulations, successes and disappointments that ensue when attempting to build a new world. A world we now so easily take for granted.”

“My mom came to America in 1989, and I am so beyond grateful she made her own westward journey of a sorts to get here,” she revealed.

“I am so grateful and proud to live in this country, even if America hasn’t always lived up to the expectation of what she is supposed to be; America is a beautiful country that is constantly striving to be better. To me, that is story that began long ago and is still being written,” Fuhrman elaborated.

“Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” is now available on digital by clicking here.

To learn more about actress Isabelle Fuhrman, follow her on Instagram and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

For more information on “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1,” check out its official homepage.