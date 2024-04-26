Isabella Blake-Thomas talks about ‘Karma: Death At Latigo Springs’

Isabella Blake-Thomas. Photo Credit: Devin Alpanian.

Actress and filmmaker Isabella Blake-Thomas chatted about writing and starring in the film “Karma: Death At Latigo Springs.”

On the experience doing this movie, she said, “Since I had so many hands in so many pies for this film, I had an absolute blast. I produced, starred in, and wrote the film.”

“The experience on set was so wonderful, the cast and crew were filled with amazing people and we all had a lot of fun,” she said. When you’re on set with people that feel like family, it doesn’t feel like work. I got to be creative every day, exploring my character with fantastic scene partners.”

“The cast and I went out for dinners together and we just had the best time,” she said. “It sounds like I’m making it up but I promise I’m not. The support they gave me throughout production was greatly appreciated. They put their faith in me to make a great film and I think it turned out that way.”

Playing her character Charley

On playing her character Charley, she said, “The thing I like most about Charley is her determination. She spends the film trying to solve this mystery, and even when it feels like she isn’t getting anywhere, she keeps going.”

“I carry that with me into my everyday life as I think it’s important to keep persevering for what you want. Being able to embody someone so powerful every day was a blessing,” she said.

“I wrote the character that way because I think it’s really important to continue to show strong women on screen. Showing Charley pushing through and fighting for what is right, is a great lesson to those watching,” she said.

Working with David Lipper

She had favorable words about working with David Lipper (“Full House”) on this new film. “It was so great working with David,” she said.

“We had a lot of fun playing the father-daughter duo. We’ve acted together before but this was the first time playing characters that were related. David played the character really well and it was super fun doing scenes together,” she added.

The digital age

As a producer, I love how instant it is to watch content. Everything is at your fingertips and it’s much easier to get your projects seen nowadays than it was 10-15 years ago. As an actress, I love that people can watch my old work so easily, especially the shows from when I was just starting out. I think it’s awesome that people all over the world can watch content that so many people put months and sometimes years of work into.

Future plans

On her future plans, she said, “The near future has a few films in production, some new songs coming out, and hopefully some traveling.”

“For acting, I’m going to be starring in two films this year that I’m really excited to share with people. I am producing a couple of films this year two that we are currently in pre-production for. One is a western style thriller, and the other is a murder-comedy,” she elaborated.

“Music wise, I have a single coming out on the same day Karma is released (May 1st), it will be available on all platforms. The traveling part will go in between projects,” she said.

“It will be traveling and working, but I love visiting new places, and learning about the history of those places as I believe it makes me a better, actor, writer, and producer,” she added.

‘Murder at Hollow Creek’

She also opened up about doing “Murder at Hollow Creek.” “It was great fun filming this in Mississippi as I had not seen the state properly before,” she said.

“I had driven through in the past, but this was the first time I had been able to really ‘see’ it. We encountered a couple of tornados while we were there (my first ones) but it wasn’t too bad,” she said.

“The song I am releasing on May 1st is actually the end credit song for this film so I think people will love it. My character sets off the whole plot of the film and has a really great arc so I’m excited for people to meet her,” she added.

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “Success to me means accomplishing things in life that bring you joy, comfort, and peace.”

She continued, “So many of us push every day to be ‘successful’ but often we meet our ‘requirement’ for success without even realizing it. If you think back to childhood, what did you want to achieve as an adult? Have you accomplished those things already?”

“Success to me, is being happy with what you have but still pushing to be a better version of you,” she said.

Closing thoughts on ‘Karma: Death at Latigo Springs’

For viewers and fans, she remarked, “I really hope that they laugh, jump, and are on the edge of their seat the whole way through; the suspense in the film is palpable.”

“I also want them to take away the message to fight for what they believe in and for what is right. It’s amazing what you can achieve just by sticking with your gut and intuition,” she concluded.

To learn more about Isabella Blake-Thomas, follow her on Instagram.