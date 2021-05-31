Connect with us

‘Introducing Jodea,’ starring Chloe Traicos, is a clever and witty comedy film

The romantic comedy “Introducing Jodea,” directed by JD Cohen, will be released nationally on June 4. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

'Introducing Jodea'
Jeff Coppage and Chloe Traicos in 'Introducing Jodea.' Photo Courtesy of 'Introducing Jodea'
Jeff Coppage and Chloe Traicos in 'Introducing Jodea.' Photo Courtesy of 'Introducing Jodea'

Jodea Maxwell (played by Chloe Traicos) is a struggling young actress whose life and fortunes change the moment when a world-famous movie director, Zac Kawalsky (Jeff Coppage), crashes into the back of her car. He has one week to turn the world’s worst actress into a star.

The award-winning new comedy from director JD Cohen, Introducing Jodea kicks off its theatrical season June 4.

“Introducing Jodea” stars Chloe Traicos (“The Righteous Gemstones”) and Jeff Coppage (“Ava”), and they share some neat and memorable scenes together. Desperate, the actress uses the opportunity to beg the director for a role in his latest movie. His agent, Grant, makes a bet stating that he can’t get a performance out of her, so Zac takes up the challenge.

Will they make it work, and will Zac be able to transform Jodea into the movie star that she always aspired to be?

They will be faced with a number of obstacles. Nothing can prepare Jodea for Zac’s ex-wife, Isabella, and her hostile use of the paparazzi, and his agent’s determination to keep them apart.

Kent Hatch and Ryan Pratton also co-star in this film, which was written by Chloe Traicos. The cast is sensational as a whole, and the movie “Introducing Jodea” is quite clever, witty, and entertaining from an acting and writing standpoint. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.

