Interview: Zoë Yeoman talks about etiquette for the New Year

Zoë Yeoman. Photo Credit: Chris Jon Photography

Actress Zoë Yeoman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about etiquette tips for the New Year 2022.

For many, a New Year means a chance to wipe the slate as clean as possible and start over again. And so, lots of people create a New Year’s resolution, which is often based on things like losing weight or making more money. However, it could be worthwhile to think about the way one interacts with the world. Is there room for improvement?

Figuring out where to make changes in regard to the way you show up socially and professionally, takes a great deal of self-awareness. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos spoke with someone who is very aware of human interaction and how it makes a difference in the quality of our lives.

Zoë Yeoman is an etiquette expert. She was so determined to make civility matter more; she founded a school on etiquette and ran it for 13 years.

When Yeoman isn’t teaching the world how to be a little more civil, she’s producing and acting in film, theatre, and television. However, as she says, “Using etiquette makes a difference whether you’re on-set or in the real world.”

We talked with the busy artist and entrepreneur to learn more about putting one’s best foot forward, when stepping out for New Year’s festivities, and getting a little guidance on some kindness goals for 2022.

Zoë, can you provide some New Year’s Eve Party etiquette when you’re a guest?

Consider dressing a bit! It’s a fun night, typically filled with hope and glamour, so go for it! Bring party hats or noisemakers for the festivities. It’s always appropriate to bring whatever your host requests, anyway; so, it’s fun to bring something that’s a little unexpected.

What about etiquette when you’re the host of the party?

Be sure you’ve provided some heavy hors d’oeuvres to help offset any alcohol intake. Your guests will appreciate having something to nosh on as the evening wears on. If you didn’t request a specific attire for your guests, don’t overdress. You could make them feel a tad underdressed. Keep your animals safe as doors are opened and closed. The same goes for your Children.

Is there both a civil and effective way for one to not let friends or family drive intoxicated? After all, it can be tough to reason with someone whose had too much to drink.

We as hosts should never allow someone to drive after they’ve had too much liquid joy. You can always have a guest room ready for those that need a little extra care. Call a ride service or a cab, or have someone trustworthy deliver them home. Please keep younger women and men safe by sending another person along with them. You can actually set up a group service for the night, that you, as the host can pay for.

When it comes to looking ahead to 2022, we can all agree the world needs a little more kindness and civility. Can you phrase a resolution that incorporates some etiquette goals, so that others might borrow?

“Kindness and decency in all matters.” That’s always Rule #1.

Zoë, as an etiquette expert, would you mind sharing how much etiquette you’ve incorporated into your own previous OR upcoming resolution?

Well, I’m typically kind, that said, I am human. I don’t really need yearly resolutions, I find. I do my best every day. That’s my promise to myself and by holding myself to that, I know I’m helping others do the same.

To learn more about Zoë Yeoman, visit this website, and follow her on Instagram.