Interview: Tramell Tillman talks about the series ‘Severance’ on Apple TV

Tramell Tillman. Photo Credit: Peter Hurley

Actor Tramell Tillman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the series “Severance” on Apple TV, and the digital age.

On being a part of “Severance,” he said, ” It’s fantastic to be part of this incredible project. ‘Severance’ is an intricately woven, highly specific, spell-binding thriller. So naturally, filming this show during the midst of a global pandemic was not without its challenges. However, our cast, crew, and COVID team were impeccable, daring, and incredibly patient. Our roster of superstars is not just in front of the camera.”

He opened up about playing his character Milchick. “I loved building Milchick, learning about him, and making new discoveries. This is a rare circumstance in which the character knows more than the actor,” he said.

“While Dan Erickson, writer and creator, and Ben Stiller, director, and executive producer, were always on hand for support and guidance there were questions which went unanswered in order to protect the integrity of the show. Playing Milchick was like improv, when a twist came along in the story, I just had to take the leap, commit, and deliver,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Tillman said, “Where we are in our technological age brings so much content right to our screens, be it large or small. With so many streaming services there is a variety of content. With that, there are more options for actors, I find that encouraging. In this digital age we not only have more opportunities to act in front of the camera, but platforms to create our own content. It’s thrilling and empowering.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Learn anything you can about everything. Allow your artistic curiosity to broaden your horizons to not only be knowledgeable, but well-rounded. Learn a skill or trade that will help supplement your bills when you’re in between gigs.”

“Remember this is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay focused on your own race. Fine-tune your skills, take classes, study the artform, make connections, and enjoy the journey,” he said.

“Be kind to yourself and others,” he admitted. “This industry is tough. What is yours to have will come to be. It does no good tearing yourself down because an audition didn’t turn out the way you hoped or because you didn’t get the role. Every artisan tends to their tools; surgeon-scapple, potter-clay, teachers-education. As actors, our mind, body, and creativity are our instruments. Take care.”

Motivations

On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, “Studying human behavior empowers me in this craft. I enjoy people-watching, which is perfect in a city like New York. Watching human interaction in all forms is profound. I observe, analyze, learn, and steal. The opportunity to share stories I have heard, observed, and experienced is a tremendous gift. I believe acting is a generous offering. If done effectively, actors can be mirrors to society, potentially making way for change.”

He listed the following actors as his dream acting partners: Jeffrey Wright, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lawrence Fishburne, Mahershala Ali, Loretta Devine, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Olivia Coleman, Jude Law, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Luke Evans.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “My view of success is an internal one. Success for me is an ever-evolution into self-growth. It’s acceptance, self-love. It’s a joy during pain; light in the sea of dark. It’s the Serenity Prayer in action. True success is living unapologetically with purpose on purpose, utilizing my gifts for the better making of humanity. And if I can pay a few bills in the process, well that sweetens the deal.”

Tillman concluded about “Severance,” “I believe ‘Severance’ to be a show unlike any other, with richly developed characters under unique, and perhaps absurd, circumstances.”

“This is certainly a show where paying attention will reap dividends. Whatever you think this show is about, forget about it. Enjoy the ride, friends. Buckle up and hang on to your seats. See you on the other side,” he said.