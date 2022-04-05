Interview: The Brethren talk about their new music

The Brethren. Photo Credit: Trevor McCreery

The Brethren talk about their new music, and they also premiere the video for the studio session of “Staring at Stars.”

You are a country-rock band comprised of two sets of brothers. Working with family in any field always brings unique challenges and opportunities. Explain what those are for you.

We see our familiarity as one of our greatest strengths as a band. None of us really filter our thoughts the way we typically would, which can be challenging, but it makes for a really transparent and efficient creative process. Plus, we’ve all been fighting with and forgiving each other for a long time…we’re professional brothers. – Corey Parnell (lead singer, guitarist)

Your friendship has spanned over two decades yet the four of you had never played music together as a foursome until 2020. What made it the right time all these years later?

One of the silver linings of the pandemic, with global touring coming to a halt, is that we finally had space and time to try this out. It wasn’t easy doing writing sessions over Zoom, recording in different cities, and squeezing in rehearsals between lockdowns, but we knew from the jump that this was a very special project. – Corey Parnell (lead singer, guitarist)

You’ve each had independent success in different genres and previous bands, earning Grammy and Dove awards, and BMI Song of the Year. What specific accomplishments do you hope to achieve together as a band and how do you set professional goals together as a group?

What we’ve learned most being in the music business for some time now is everything begins and ends with the song. You can be the most amazing musician on the planet but if you don’t have the song that speaks to people right where they are and has a hook that draws them in musically you really don’t have anything.

With all four of us being songwriters each brother brings a unique feel and perspective to every song we write. Our specific goal as a band of brothers is to write great songs and all the other things will follow! – Lonnie Chapin (bass)

Your debut EP Staring At Stars releases to all streaming platforms Friday, April 1. The record was self-produced by the band and released independently. What advantages are there as a band in 2022 to have this level of control over your own art and release strategy?

If you’re going to self-produce and release music independently then you have to have an amazing team beside you that believes in the band and the music. We have carefully put together an all-star team with our manager Mike Kopp, our publicist Pam Lewis and her amazing team at PLA Media and ONErpm which is the distribution company.

By doing it this way we feel we have the freedom to organically mold into the band that has the potential to be one of the biggest bands in the world. There is nobody telling us “you have to sound a certain way.” We write and perform for the pure love of music that comes from our hearts and souls like when we were young boys in our parent’s garage playing and dreaming of the time, we will one day be on the biggest stages on the planet watching the crowd sing our songs! – Lonnie Chapin (bass)

CMT.com is premiering the music video for Loving in the Moment April 1-7. What music video had the most impact on each of you growing up and why?

I’ll never forget the first time I saw the music video for Even Flow by Pearl Jam. I was 18 at a mall in Portland and when it came on and I didn’t move until it was over. All I could think of at the time was “what do I have to do to get to that level.” I became a fan in 5 minutes and 25 seconds. Still to this day, I remember the feeling. – Chad Chapin (drummer)

Family legacies are a major part of the American dream. What is the legacy “The Brethren” is leaving behind, for both the Parnells and the Chapins?

Both sets of brothers have musical parents, so it’s fair to say music and songwriting is in our blood. As we’ve grown up, it’s become clearer through our own journeys that it’s less about what music is and more about what it does.

A good song will meet you at the bar after a long day’s work. A song will meet you during a lonely night after a breakup, or on a long road trip with friends, or at the church when you’ve lost someone you love. Our hope is to have a legacy of songs that meet people right where they are at, in the trenches of their own lives, through the highs and lows. That’s the good stuff right there. – Casey Parnell (guitarist)

As a breakthrough group on the country scene, who would be your dream artist to collaborate with and why?

I would love to collaborate with Brothers Osborne. I’m a big fan of their writing style. For me, it comes down to a feeling when I hear their music. Just recently I was on a fly-fishing trip to Montana and their album Port Saint Joe was all I listened to.

Music is so powerful that it can attach itself to a memory and now that album will always be attached to one of my favorite memories. When I write, my biggest goal is to have the listener feel something, anything really. If I can pull emotions out of the listener with my words, music, and a melody, I’ve done my job as a songwriter. Brothers Osborne did that for me. – Chad Chapin (drummer)

