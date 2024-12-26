Interview: Stefanie Powers finds her life’s calling in the William Holden Wildlife Foundation

Stefanie Powers. Photo Courtesy of Stefanie Powers.

Veteran actress Stefanie Powers (“Hart to Hart”) chatted about the William Holden Wildlife Foundation and being a part of the “Vision For The Future” book.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” A woman that embodies this wise quote is Stefanie Powers.

45th anniversary of ‘Hart to Hart’

Powers spoke about the 45th anniversary of “Hart to Hart,” where she starred opposite the iconic Robert Wagner.

“The 45th anniversary flew by. Time flies, doesn’t it? When you have these wonderful memories, they all seem as if they were yesterday,” she said.

“I am in touch with Robert Wagner, he is a great man, and we celebrated his 94th birthday together, and we have every reason to believe that we will be celebrating his 95th birthday in February, and he will still have his twinkle,” she elaborated.

Playing Jennifer in ‘Hart to Hart’

Powers was drawn to her character, Jennifer in “Hart to Hart” for several reasons. “I love the way in which Tom Mankiewicz re-wrote the original idea that was called ‘Double Twist’ and he made it ‘Hart to Hart.’ He created the Jonathan and Jennifer rapport based most generally on the movies were so famous ‘The Thin Man’ movies with Myrna Loy and William Powell,” she explained.

“There was a certain rapport between the two characters, and we really were a shadow of ‘The Thin Man,’ and it was that rapport was wonderful fantasy romp between these wonderful characters, who didn’t have to qualify or explain their relationship because it wasn’t that kind of show. It was this stylish couple who solved crimes,” she elaborated.

Stefanie Powers earns multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her acting work

For her powerful performances as Jennifer in “Hart to Hart,” she earned two Emmy nominations and five Golden Globe nominations.

“It was very nice to be acknowledged, and I was appreciative of that,” she said. “I am less interested in the awards because what am I going to do? Put them on a shelf and let them collect dust. I am more interested in the work, most particularly in the area of wildlife conversation and education.”

Powers on the William Holden Wildlife Foundation

As much a part of her life as her career in entertainment, is her devotion to animal preservation and protection, which at times becomes more of a vocation than an avocation.

The William Holden Wildlife Foundation Education Center offers visiting students the distinct opportunity to experience the outdoors in a rare communication with nature often unavailable to them in their own environment.

It is essential to build respect and appreciation for both flora and fauna and the understanding of their delicate balance. Nature is a renewable resource, but only if we assume responsibility for its protection.

Powers revealed that she is the “founder and president of the William Holden Wildlife Foundation,” which was established to continue and to further her long-time partner’s conservation work in East Africa after his death.

“I created this foundation after Bill’s death in 1981,” she said. “I thought this would be an appropriate living memorial to Bill because education is a living, breathing thing, and it is always changing and always growing.”

Stefanie Powers. Photo Courtesy of Stefanie Powers, William Holden Wildlife Foundation.

Powers founded this 501(c)(3) public charity in an effort to build and endow the education center Bill had imagined whose mission statement is “Wildlife conservation through education and alternatives to habitat destruction.”

“The objective of this was to influence and educate local people to understand the meaning of biodiversity, and how it affected them,” she said.

“In the first part of the mission statement, our education center services about 11,000 students a year,” Powers noted. “We also have an outreach program that goes into seven very rural and mostly impoverished areas, and in that outreach program, we serve approximately between 6,000 and 7,000 people, so we are busy.”

“The second half of the mission statement has to do with restoring and regenerating the habitat that we’ve overexploited. It begins with a program that we have ongoing with seven projects to reestablish biodiversity in soils that have been burnt out through over-chemicalization,” she elaborated.

“We have a combination of soil regeneration with technique that are a combination of regenerative farming and those methods are inclusive,” she added.

‘Vision For The Future’ book

Powers will be included in a new book, “Vision For The Future: Capturing Inspiring Stories from Leaders and Changemakers,” along with 25 other individuals who are focused on making the world a better place.

Each chapter will highlight the objective, impact, partnerships, investments, and personal stories behind these groundbreaking efforts.

“It is a great honor to be included with such remarkable people,” Powers said. “There are 25 of us being highlighted for the work that we do in different fields.”

“It is intended to not only highlight our work but to encourage others to either participate on their own and see that they too can do something, or they might join us in any one of the efforts that are represented by the people that are being highlighted. It is an honor to be included among this wonderful company,” she elaborated.

‘One from the Hart’ book

Speaking of books, Powers opened up about her own memoir “One from the Hart.”

“My book has been out for quite some years, so it’s not new, but it is available. It was something that I needed to write after the death of my mother and my first diagnosis with cancer. I felt that I needed the catharsis,” she said.

“People are still asking me to write some more because there are not very many of us left who actually experienced that extraordinary period of time. When I was approached by Simon & Schuster to write this autobiography, it was the right time for me,” she added.

“One from the Hart” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

United Nations honor

Powers was honored for her efforts with the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, at a luncheon held at the United Nations for the following listed reasons.

She was recognized for inspiring others to make a large-scale impact on society through the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, for leaving a legacy, and for reaching a wide audience, where she is able to deliver her message to a worldwide audience.

Key to longevity in the entertainment industry

Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, “It is about being lucky.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Powers said, “Ongoing.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, Powers encouraged them to “never turn down a job,” and rightfully so.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Powers said, “I think it’s’ a work in progress. I don’t think we’ve clearly defined yet what we are going to be with all of this technology.”

“Let’s remember that the iPhone is less than 20 years old, so let’s not forget the passage of time. I think all the lessons for the future are in the past. I am a huge advocate for the study of history,” she acknowledged.

Powers is a firm believer of the following quote by the late but great Winston Churchill: “”Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Powers on the best advice that she has ever been given

On the best advice she has ever been given, she responded, “I have been given so much good advice by so many extraordinary people, I hardly know where to start.”

“I am grateful for every piece of advice I have received from people who had the knowledge, and I did not,” she noted.

“I am humbled by the fact that they were generous enough to give me some advice. There are too many to mention. I am privileged to have met or known some extraordinary people over my lifetime,” she acknowledged.

Powers defines success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Powers said, “Success means an avenue toward accessibility.”

“With success comes a great privilege to be able to have access to all sort of things, and to be able to make people aware of the things that you are passionate about, and hopefully, either encourage them to participate in the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, or in something similar that they feel strongly about,” she elaborated.

Message for her fans

For her fans, Power remarked, “I wouldn’t be anywhere without my fans. I appreciate every single one of them.”

“As sometimes happens with enthusiastic fans, they would want to give me presents, and I would tell them ‘Please don’t spend your money on presents, and what I would more appreciate is a donation to the William Holden Wildlife Foundation,” she explained.

“It is from that basis of those extraordinary fans over the years, who have stayed with me all that time, and who have formed one of the most supportive financial bases of our success,” she expressed.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with the fans’ generosities, and I love them all. I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she concluded.

To learn more about the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, check out its official website.