Interview: Sheridan talks about his new single ‘Far Away’ and future plans

Sheridan. Photo Credit: Frank Carrasquillo

Rising artist Sheridan chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new single “Far Away.”

‘Far Away’

On his new single “Far Away,” he said, “It was one of the first songs I recorded when I first got the chance to get into a real studio in Los Angeles. The song was written for anyone at their breaking point— finding power to take action to rise out of a dark place.”

“My first two songs were ‘Secrets’ and ‘Night on Fire,’ and those are the type of songs to keep the energy high. Far Away is more powerful lyrically, and the production is epic,” he added.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, he said, “I have a fair amount of unreleased stuff right now… Hopefully, anyone who sees this follows me on social media to keep up to date on Instagram.”

For his fans and listeners, Sheridan concluded, “Play ‘Far Away’ when you’re in the car. Look out the window and realize your potential.”

“Far Away” is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

To learn more about Sheridan and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

