Interview: Shaun Paul Piccinino and Amanda Detmer talk about ‘A California Christmas 2: City Lights’

'A California Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Director Shaun Paul Piccinino and actress Amanda Detmer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “A California Christmas 2: City Lights.”

The cast of “A California Christmas 2” features Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar, David Del Rio, Laura James, Raquel Dominguez, Amanda Detmer, Natalia Mann, and Noah James. Lauren Swickard wrote the screenplay.

The synopsis is as follows: A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for the family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.

On working with Amanda Detmer, Piccinino said, “Amanda and I are both from the same hometown in northern California. Actually, Amanda was my inspiration to move to Hollywood. She moved down a couple of years before I did, and she did ‘Final Destination’. When that happened, and I realized that she pursued her dream and made it, I was inspired to do the same. That was the kick in the pants that I needed to make the move myself.”

Detmer felt honored and privileged to be asked back to play Wendy in “A California Christmas 2.” “Working with this group of people, I would do it again and again. It was quite an honor. I loved working with Lauren so much, we have great chemistry, and we really grew close very quickly. It was the easiest thing in the world,” she said.

“Playing Wendy was challenging. I got to explore parts of myself that I don’t yet know about such as the idea of being sick and terminally ill, as well as having grown daughters and leaving my children. That was tough to think about,” she added.

“I loved working with this group of people,” Piccinino echoed. “Obviously, you need the material to be good but the first part is the group. We also got to lean more into the humor in this movie. I think the audience will really like some of the antics that we have Manny up to. It was great to include Wendy in the story and make her a part of the hurdles that they have to overcome.”

The trailer for “A California Christmas 2” may be seen below.

“I would do anything for these people, even wear a sheet,” Detmer said with a sweet laugh, implying she would come back as a ghost.

For her fans, Detmer concluded, “I can’t wait to see it myself. I am excited to see what Lauren and Josh bring to it. I am super excited to see where they go with it. It will be really cool to see where this movie goes.”

For more information on the upcoming Netflix film “A California Christmas 2: City Lights,” visit the official Netflix website.